IPL History: Every Purple Cap winner from the 12 editions so far

Renin Wilben Albert FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to get underway from 29 March, with the opening match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As per reports, the final is likely to be played on 24 May.

It has been learnt that there might be no double headers this time. Also, the starting time of matches could be shifted from 8 pm to 7:30 pm.

The auction for the 2020 IPL season was held in Kolkata on 19 December. Australia’s paceman Pat Cummins walked away with the most expensive pay package of Rs 15.5 crore. He will play for two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bowlers had a decent run at the auction, with West Indian fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell going to Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 8.5 crore.

Every year, the bowler with the most wickets in the season is awarded the Purple Cap. Here, we look back at all the winners from the 12 editions so far.

2008 | 22 wickets by Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals)

Sohail Tanvir

Pakistan’s unorthodox left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir was the bowling star of the 2008 edition, and one of the chief reasons why the unfancied Rajasthan Royals emerged champions. In 11 matches, Tanvir picked up 22 wickets at an average of 12.09 and a strike rate of 11.22. He also finished with an impressive economy rate of 6.46.

Tanvir’s best of 6 for 14 came in the 24th match of the edition, against Chennai Super Kings at Jaipur. The lanky pacer trapped Parthiv Patel and Stephen Fleming lbw in the first over of the match. He also cleaned bowled Albie Morkel for 42 before running through the lower order.

Chennai were rolled over for 109, and Rajasthan won the game by eight wickets.

Advertisement

Tanvir also claimed 4 for 14 in the 53rd match against Mumbai Indians at Jaipur. Rajasthan won a last-ball thriller by five wickets.

Tanvir was expensive in the final against CSK, conceding 40 in his four overs, but he made up for it by hitting the winning runs for the team.

1 / 4 NEXT