IPL History: Four lesser known stats of the tournament

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
207   //    20 Apr 2019, 14:27 IST

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians

It's been a decade since the Indian Premier League kicked off. The game is celebrated like a cricket festival all over the nation every summer. It had produced so many magical moments over the past 11 years.

The IPL has been a platform for many aspiring cricketers, who later turned into great guns. For instance Steve Smith, who was identified in the IPL, is now one of Australia's finest batsmen. It also gave the opportunity to Indian youngsters to play against best cricketers around the world. IPL is one of the reason why Indian produced many talents in recent time. The tournament has also produced many overseas stars, especially from the Caribbean. 

There have been many records set by players in the shorter format of the game. In this article we take a look at five lesser known facts from the IPL.

#1 RCB is the only team to have scored below 75 three times

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by current Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli, is the team that has scored a total below 75 three times in the IPL. The first occasion was against Rajasthan Royals in 2014 edition. The challengers got all out for 70 runs, and Rajasthan chased down the target in just 13 overs. 

The second time RCB scored below 75 was against KKR, when they scored a total of 49, making it the lowest team total in the history of the IPL. It is an irony to be noted, that RCB also holds the highest team total of 263/5.

The third occasion occurred in the very opening match of IPL 2019. Kohli's side got bowled out for a total of 70 against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. RCB is having a poor tournament in this season. They have to win all the future games to stay in contention for the play-off race.

#2 Brendon Mccullum: The only centurion from KKR.

Brendon McCullum
Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum’s blockbuster innings of 158 against RCB in the opening match of IPL 2008 gave the IPL a rousing start. He hit 13 sixes and 10 fours. On the same night, McCullum became the first batsmen to score a century in the IPL .

It has been 11 years since the great knock was played, but still no KKR batsman has scored a century other than McCullum.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Brendon McCullum IPL All-Time Records
