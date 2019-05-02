IPL History: Three overseas players whose careers blossomed after playing the league

The Indian Premier League has always been a platform for aspiring and talented cricketers. The game has witnessed a lot of changes in the recent years and also the career of the players playing for it.

There are presently a total eight franchises playing the game. Various players have adorned various jerseys and have represented diffrent teams in the past. They have shone in it which gave them the opportunity to represent their national side.

In the Indian cricket, the number has been quite big but considering the overseas players, only countable players have used the IPL as a ladder to climb to glory and fame. Each season has a new bunch of talented rookies entering the format and making it big.

Here we're going to look at three overseas players who made it big in their career by playing for the IPL.

#3 Kieron Pollard

The big-hitting Kieron Pollard was born in Trinidad & Tobago. In 2005, Pollard was selected for the U-19 West Indies team which toured Pakistan. He had a good series after which he got selected for the U-19 2006 World Cup held in Sri Lanka where Pollard performed poorly.

Polly's impressive performance in the 2009 Champions League Twenty20 led him to be one of the most sought after players at the 2010 IPL auction. He was in demand by the Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pollard has played a total of 144 IPL matches in a time span of 10 years. With the bat, Pollard has an aggregate score of 2705 in 133 innings, with an average of 28.47 and 83 as his high score. The West Indies all-rounder has played the rescuer role on many occasions for the Mumbai Indians.

Following his impressive performance in the IPL, he was picked up in the 2010 T20 West Indies squad. Today, Pollard is an global T20 superstar as he plays for various teams in various leagues. Pollard is one of the two players who have played more than 100 ODIs but has never played a Test match.

