IPL History: Top 3 English batsmen to have played the T20 league

Jos Buttler (Credits: BCCI)

England won the ICC World T20 in 2010 under the captaincy of Paul Collingwood, defeating Australia in the final at Bridgetown, with Kevin Pietersen being named player of the series. However, it is only in the last couple of seasons that England have really lifted their game in the T20 format to a different level, with bright young talents lighting up the stage.

A lot of England cricketers are expected to be in demand at this year’s auction in Kolkata. The list includes World Cup heroes Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan (also England captain) and Chris Woakes, all of whom have listed their base price at Rs 1.5 crore. Further, Tom Banton who is making waves in various T20 leagues with his maverick hitting is also likely to be sold for a big price.

With the bidding wars just a few days away, we go back in IPL history and take a look at the top three batsmen from England to have featured in the tournament.

#3. Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow (Credits: BCCI)

Although the England batsman made his IPL debut in 2019, it was such a stunning initiation that Jonny Bairstow straightaway makes it to number three on the list. Opening the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bairstow slammed 445 runs in 10 games at an average of 55.62 and a stunning strike rate of 157.24.

The aggressive batsman struck one hundred and two fifties. Bairstow’s best of 114 from 56 balls came against a hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) attack in Hyderabad. During the innings, Bairstow featured in the highest opening stand in IPL -- adding 185 with David Warner (100 not out).

In fact, the Bairstow-Warner partnership was one of the major takeaways from the 2019 season. During the match against RCB, Bairstow-Warner became the first pair in IPL history to put together three consecutive century partnerships. Bairstow took his IPL form into the World Cup as well, where he scored 532 runs with two hundreds and as many fifties at an average of 48.36, and a strike rate of 92.84.

