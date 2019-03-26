IPL Match Stats: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens

Nilanjan Sen Stats 298 // 26 Mar 2019, 21:53 IST

Mahela Jayawardene playing for KXIP is the sole centurion in KKR vs KXIP matches at Eden Gardens.

On 27th March 2019, Eden Gardens will host Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in their first leg match of the IPL 2019. Previously, this venue has hosted these two teams on ten occasions. At present, KKR leads KXIP 7-3 in their matches played in Eden Gardens.

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell of KKR have won the most number of Player of the Match awards in KKR vs KXIP matches played in Eden Gardens - 2 each.

Let us now take a look at some of the stats of matches played between these two teams here.

Batting performances

204/2 scored by KXIP in IPL 2010 is the highest team total in KKR vs KXIP matches played at Eden Gardens.

119/6 by KXIP in IPL 2011 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides in this venue.

226 runs scored by Gautam Gambhir of KKR is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at Eden Gardens.

110* by Mahela Jayawardene of KXIP in 2010 IPL is the highest individual score in this venue. It is also the only instance of a player scoring a century in matches between these two teams at Eden Gardens.

12 half-centuries have been scored in KKR vs KXIP matches played at Eden Gardens.

2 half-centuries hit by Gautam Gambhir of KKR is the highest number of half-centuries hit by a player in KKR vs KXIP matches played here.

119 sixes have been hit in KKR vs KXIP matches at Eden Gardens.

14 sixes hit by Chris Gayle is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in KKR vs KXIP matches in this venue. He hit 6 of them playing for KXIP and 8 of them playing for KKR.

31 fours hit by Gautam Gambhir is the highest number of fours hit by a player in KKR vs KXIP matches played at Eden Gardens.

Bowling performances

11 wickets taken by Sunil Narine of KKR is the highest number of wickets by a player in KKR vs KXIP matches at Eden Gardens.

5/19 by Sunil Narine in IPL 2012 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this venue. No other five-wicket hauls have been taken by a player in KKR vs KXIP matches at Eden Gardens.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by Manvinder Bisla of KKR and by Wriddhiman Saha of KXIP each is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in KKR vs KXIP matches at Eden Gardens.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by David Miller (KXIP), Axar Patel (KXIP), Karun Nair (KXIP) and Shakib Al Hasan (KKR) is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

