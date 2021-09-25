Sanju Samson's numbers against Delhi capitals in IPL

The return of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was good for Rajasthan Royals. in their first match of the UAE leg, they won a thrilling contest against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Young pacer Kartik Tyagi bowled the last over for RR and defended four runs to script a miraculous win for his side.

However, RR captain Sanju Samson was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just five runs. Samson is the highest run getter for his team in the current IPL season. He has amassed 281 runs from eight games so far. Samson has a hundred to his name in the current season as well.

Samson is capable of playing long innings in the shorter format of the game. If he starts to get going then the RR's chances of reaching the play-offs will be higher. Samson will lead his side on Saturday against table toppers Delhi Capitals.

Let's take a look at how Samson has performed overall against DC in the IPL.

Samson's performances in the IPL vs. DC

Samson has struggled against his former side. He has 164 runs to his name against DC in 12 matches. Against Delhi, Samson is yet to score his first fifty and is far and away from scoring a century.

DC bowlers have got the better of Samson on almost every occasion. He has a minimal average of 16.40 against DC.

Performance of Samson against top DC bowlers

Samson loves to take the aerial route, but sometimes it costs him his wicket as well. Axar Patel will be the key for DC against Samson. Samson has managed to score 52 runs against Axar in 48 balls, while the latter has taken his wicket twice. Moreover, Samson has hit just one boundary and two maximums against Axar.

DC speedster Avesh Khan is currently the second highest wicket taker in the IPL 2021. Samson has played Avesh Khan just once in the IPL, with the latter winning the battle. Samson faced just two deliveries from Avesh and was sent back to the pavilion by the latter without scoring a run.

Ravichandran Ashwin is arguably one of the best off-spinners in the world. Samson could be tested by Ashwin early in the inning. Samson has made 49 runs of 39 balls against the 35-year-old spinner so far, while giving away his wicket once to the spinner.

