How has Shikhar Dhawan performed against Rajasthan Royals in IPL?

Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been in fine form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Dhawan was the Orange Cap holder when the league had to be postponed in early May due to COVID-19 concerns. After the tournament restarted in the UAE, Dhawan is still holding on to the Orange Cap.

Dhawan has scored 422 runs at an outstanding average of 52.75 in IPL 2021. The southpaw recently scored 42 off 37 balls to help DC beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

DC currently occupy top spot with 14 points and are inching closer to the playoffs. They will next face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday. With a place in the playoffs up for grabs, DC fans will want Dhawan to provide the team with a good start once again. They could also take heart from the fact that Dhawan finished as the IPL's second-highest runscorer last season. Moreover, IPL 2020 was also played in the UAE.

On that note, let's take a look at how Dhawan has performed overall against RR in the IPL.

Dhawan's numbers against RR in the IPL

Dhawan is the third-highest runscorer against RR in IPL history. The southpaw has aggregated 556 runs in 20 matches at an average of 30.88 and a strike rate of 129 against the Rajasthan outfit.

Moreover, Dhawan has scored six half-centuries and hit 73 fours and 11 sixes against RR.

Performance of Dhawan against top RR bowlers

South African all-rounder Chris Morris will lead Rajasthan's pace attack. In the last match, Morris was punished by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsmen. Dhawan has managed to score 54 runs in 40 balls at a strike rate of 135 against Morris. However, the South African has dismissed Dhawan twice in the IPL.

Kartik Tyagi was Rajasthan's hero in their last match against PBKS. He successfully defended four runs in the last over to miraculously help RR win the game. Dhawan, however, punished Tyagi the only time he faced him in the IPL, with the left-hander scoring 18 runs in just six balls without getting out.

It is highly unlikely that the RR will consider changing their winning combination. But if somehow Mayank Markande can find his place in the playing XI, then it will be an interesting battle between him and Dhawan.

Dhawan has played Markande just once in the IPL, with the latter winning the battle. The 35-year-old scored six runs in seven balls against the spinner, who managed to dismiss the ace Indian batter.

