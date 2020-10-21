IPL: Ranking the lowest totals of all 8 teams

The 2020 Dream 11 IPL has been a rollercoaster ride so far and has supplied plenty of drama to cricketing fans. While it is true that any team can beat another team on any given day in the IPL, sometimes a franchise is totally outplayed.

This not only shatters the morale of the players but also decimates their net run rate, which will definitely harm their chances of making it to the play-offs.

We take a stroll down memory lane and examine the lowest totals scored by the eight current IPL franchises in the 13-year long history of the IPL.

8) Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2019: 96 runs against Mumbai Indians

Final Scores:

MI: 136/7 (20 overs)

SRH: 96/10 (17.4 overs)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) replaced the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2013. Due to this, SRH has the shortest legacy among the eight franchises which works in its favor.

Though SRH went on to reach the finals of the 2019 edition, the season also featured their worst batting effort. MI managed just 136/7 in their 20 overs as SRH's bowlers clicked as a unit.

That has to be the best @IPL debut ever — Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) April 6, 2019

In response, debutant Alzarri Joseph bowled the best figures in IPL history (12/6 in his 3.4 overs) to shock the world. Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow put on 33 runs for the opening partnership, but it was all downhill from there.

7) Mumbai Indians, IPL 2011: 87 runs against Kings XI Punjab

Rohit Sharma [Pc: Cricketaddictor.com]

Final Scores:

KXIP: 163/8 (20 overs)

MI: 87/10 (12.5 overs)

Here is a startling fact about this match: Mumbai Indians gave away 22 extras during KXIP's innings. In response, Mumbai's highest scorer was Keiron Pollard with 17 (11).

KXIP's Bhargav Bhatt picked up four wickets in his 2.5 overs to crush the formidable MI line-up. Seven MI players scored single-digit scores as the current defending champions lost the match by 76 runs.

6) Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2013: 79 runs against Mumbai Indians

CSK lost to MI in IPL 2013.[Pc: cricket.yahoo.com]

Final Scores:

MI: 139/5 (20 overs)

CSK: 79 (15.2 overs)

A gritty knock by captain Rohit Sharma (39* from 30) helped Mumbai Indians limp their way to 139/5 in their 20 overs. Turns out, it was more than enough.

The third over bowled by Mitchell Johnson resulted in just one run and three wickets as CSK found themselves in all sorts of trouble. Pragyan Ojha then returned to castle Micheal Hussey (22 from 26) and Ravindra Jadeja (20 from 16), who were the only CSK players to put up any kind of a fight.

Most CSK players got out in Single Digit score in an IPL Match

CSK - 7 vs MI*

CSK - 7 vs MI

CSK - 7 vs RCB

CSK - 7 vs RCB#7YearsOf79Gang 😉



(3/3) — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) May 5, 2020

An uncharacteristic CSK ultimately fell to a crushing 60-run loss at the hands of their Mumbai rivals.

5) Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2017: 73 runs against Rising Pune Supergiants

KXIP must-win last league game vs Dhoni's sides:



2009 v CSK: Lost chasing 117 (Finish 5th)

2016 v RPS: Dhoni scores 23 off last over & KXIP gets wooden spoon

2017 v RPS: All out for 73 & lose (Finish 5th)

2018 v CSK: Loses & misses out a playoff berth#CSKvKXIP — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 20, 2018

Final Scores:

KXIP: 73 (15.5 overs)

RPS: 78/1 (12 overs)

The penultimate league match of IPL 2017 saw KXIP crash and burn in a spectacular fashion, which cost them a playoff spot.

KXIP needed to win convincingly to finish fourth in the points table. The pressure seemed to be too much for KXIP as none of their batsmen put up a substantial score. RR rubbed salt in KXIP's wounds by cruising to victory and losing only one wicket in the process.

4) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2008: 67 runs against Mumbai Indians

Shaun Pollock[Pc: Timesofindia.Indiatimes.com]

Final Scores:

KKR: 67/10 (15.2 overs)

MI: 68/2 (5.3 overs)

The Mumbai Indians were once again responsible for a franchise crashing to their lowest total.

The KKR batsmen seemed hapless as the MI bowlers, led by Shaun Pollock, ran through them. The KKR bowlers failed to replicate this feat as MI's Sanath Jayasuriya (48 from 17) made a mockery of the target.

KKR had beaten RCB by 140 runs courtesy of Brendon McCullum's 158*(73) in the first match of IPL 2008. Being bowled out for 67 in the same season displays the fickle nature of the T20 format.

3) Delhi Capitals, IPL 2017: 66 runs against Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians beat the Delhi Capitals in 2017.

Final Scores:

MI: 212/3 (20 overs)

DC: 66/10 (13.4 overs)

The Mumbai Indians, again! This match saw a 146-run victory, the highest in IPL history in terms of runs.

MI opener Lendl Simmons scored 66 (43), which was the same as the whole Delhi Capitals team combined. MI spinners Harbhajan Singh (22/3) and Karn Sharma (11/3) spun a web around the DC batsmen, whose biggest partnership was a measly 14 runs for the third wicket.

2) Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2009: 58 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB vs RR

Final Scores:

RCB: 133/8 (20 overs)

RR: 58/10 (15.1 overs)

The IPL 2008 champions made a disastrous start to the title defense.

The ever-dependable Rahul Dravid (66 from 48) waged a lone battle against the RR bowling unit to help RCB to a competitive 133/8.

What RR did not take into account was a wily veteran named Anil Kumble. The lanky spinner returned with surreal figures of 5/5 in 3.1 overs, which included a maiden over. The RR batsmen dropped like flies as RCB romped home to a 75-run victory.

1) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2017: 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders

RCB [Pc: Sweepcricket.com]

Final Scores:

KKR: 131/10 (19.3 overs)

RCB: 49/10 (9.4 overs)

RCB seemed to finally have gotten their act together in the 2017 IPL. A disciplined bowling attack had seen KKR bowled out for a sub-par 131 in front of a raucous Eden Garden crowd.

KKR: 131

RCB: 49 All Out💥#OnThisDay in 2017, the Knights pulled off one of our most memorable bowling performances in #IPL history!



Comment 💜 if you remember this game, and Tag a friend who you watched this with😉#KorboLorboJeetbo #KKR #Cricket #KKRvRCB #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/SmzCLfQmvp — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 23, 2020

What followed was 45 minutes of absolute carnage. None of the RCB batsmen managed to reach double figures as Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes, and Colin de Grandhomme took three wickets apiece. Umesh Yadav picked up the remaining one. This was the IPL's first and only sub-50 total.