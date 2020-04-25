Royal Challengers Bangalore have finished as the runner-up on three occasions in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) can be regarded as one of the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s most unlucky teams. Although they managed to reach the IPL final three times, they finished second-best on each occasion.

Over the years, the Bangalore-based team has struggled to put together a balanced side in the competition. Despite possessing some of the batting powerhouses in world cricket, RCB have failed to go all the away in the IPL primarily due to chinks in their bowling arsenal.

In this piece, we try to put together the best playing XI for RCB, comprising players who have represented the franchise over twelve seasons of the IPL. The team has been formed adhering to the IPL's restriction of having a maximum of four overseas players in the playing lineup.

Without further ado, let us meet the players in RCB's best all-time playing XI

Openers

# 1: Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle in a punishing mood for RCB

Chris Gayle is a sure-shot pick in any RCB all-time XI. The Jamaican has set the Chinnaswamy Stadium on fire ever since his arrival as a replacement for Dirk Nannes in the fourth season of the IPL.

Gayle has amassed 3163 runs at an average of 43.32, and a strike rate of 152.72 in the seven seasons he represented the Challengers. The left-hander's tally of IPL runs for RCB includes five centuries.

The 40-year-old's unbeaten innings of 175 in 2013 was an innings of utter demolition when he took the hapless Pune Warriors attack to the cleaners. Gayle's 175 not out is the highest individual score in T20 cricket by any player.

# 2: KL Rahul

.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul would partner Gayle at the top of the order in the best RCB XI of all time. The Karnataka opening batsman would also shoulder the additional responsibility of donning the gloves for this team. Rahul has given a good account of himself in the four seasons he played for RCB.

The classy opening batsman aggregated 417 runs for the franchise, at an average of 37.90 and a strike rate of 145.29. It was this stint with RCB that catapulted him into national reckoning, and subsequently a big-value pick for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Coincidently, Gayle, who also plays for Kings XI Punjab, and Rahul have developed a good understanding, with their impressive exploits at the top of the order for the franchise.

Middle Order (3-5)

# 3: Virat Kohli

.

Virat Kohli

Just like Gayle, Virat Kohli would be a certainty in any RCB all-time XI.

Kohli, who is the all-time highest run-scorer in the IPL, would also be the captain of this side. He is the linchpin around whom the RCB batting revolves. For the record, the India and RCB captain has aggregated 5412 runs in the competition, at an average of 37.84 and a strike rate of 131.61.

The right-hander, who has been with RCB from the IPL's inaugural season in 2008, has smashed five centuries in the competition. Four of those hundreds came in the 2016 edition of the competition, as Kohli scored a record 973 runs in the competition that season.

# 4: AB de Villiers

.

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has been Kohli's most trusted partner ever since the South African's arrival in the RCB fold in 2011.

De Villiers is regarded as one of the most destructive middle-order batsmen in world cricket. Nicknamed 'Mr. 360' for his ability to score runs all around the park, the South African has aggregated 3724 runs for RCB, at an average of 41.84 and a strike rate of 159.55.

# 5: Yuvraj Singh

.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh would take the final middle-order slot in this all-time XI for RCB.

The dashing middle-order batsman played only one season for the franchise. Although Singh's performance was not commensurate with the huge bucks that were dished out for him at the auction, he did give a decent account of himself.

The flamboyant Punjab batsman aggregated 376 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2014, averaging a decent 34.18, with a strike rate of 135.25. The left-hander was also a handy part-time spinner, as is evident in the four wickets he picked up for the franchise that season.

All-rounders (6-7)

# 6: Shane Watson

Shane Watson would provide the required depth in both batting and bowling.

Shane Watson would play the seam-bowling all-rounder's role in this XI.

The Australian all-rounder, who played for RCB for a couple of seasons, did not have a great run with the bat but gave a good account of himself with the ball.

Although Watson scored only 250 runs at a meagre average of 13.15 for the franchise, he accounted for 25 wickets at a decent average of 29.20. Watson was the interim captain of RCB in 2017 when Kohli missed a few games due to injury.

Marcus Stoinis and Moeen Ali could have been the other foreign all-rounder options for RCB. But considering Watson's overall impact in the IPL, especially for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he would be the best pick for this position.

# 7: Pawan Negi

.

Pawan Negi

Pawan Negi would don the spin-bowling all-rounder's role in this all-time XI for RCB.

The Delhi all-rounder has been a consistent performer for RCB in the last three seasons, especially with the ball in hand. Negi has taken 20 wickets for RCB at an average of 17.40, the best average amongst all RCB bowlers with a minimum of 250 deliveries.

However, he has been a let-down with the bat, having scored just 156 runs at an underwhelming average of 11.14.

Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube could present their cases for this spot. But Negi's superior record as a bowler, an area which has proved to be an Achilles heel for RCB over the year, tilts the balance in his favour.

Bowlers (8-11)

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble snared 45 wickets in the three seasons he played in the IPL, averaging 23.51 at a stingy T20 economy rate of 6.57.

The Karnataka leg-spinner holds the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in the IPL, producing a spell of 5/5 against RR in 2009.

Kumble's experience would add depth to the spin-bowling department of the RCB all-time XI.

# 9: Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the most consistent bowlers for RCB.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker for RCB in the history of the IPL. The 'other' leg-spinner in the franchise's all-time XI has accounted for exactly hundred wickets for the franchise at an average of 22.84.

The Haryana bowler has been captain Kohli's go-to bowler in the last few seasons of the IPL.

Chahal's ability to bowl in the power-play adds depth to RCB's spin-bowling arsenal.

# 10: Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc would be one of the bowlers spearheading the pace attack for RCB in the franchise's all-time XI.

The left-arm pacer possesses pace, swing, and an uncanny ability to bowl yorkers at the death. Starc can be a difficult customer to handle for any opposition batsman.

In two seasons for RCB, the Australian bowler accounted for 34 IPL wickets at an average of 20.38, and an economy rate of 7.16.

# 11: Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan is third in the list of highest wicket-takers for RCB. The left-arm pacer has 49 IPL scalps to his credit, at an average of 26.77, and an economy rate of 7.85.

Vinay Kumar, the second highest wicket-taker in RCB's history, could also put forth his case for the Indian seamer's position. However, Khan's superior experience and exploits at the international level earns him the final spot in RCB's all-time XI.