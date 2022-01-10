IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi is perhaps one of the most exciting upcoming bowlers in Indian cricket.

Having set the Vijay Hazare and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) on fire with his bowling performances in 2021, the 23-year old will head to next month's IPL mega auction on a high and will hope to initiate a bidding war.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer was the highest wicket-taker for Uttar Pradesh in the SMAT 2021, picking up six wickets in five games at an economy of just 6.66. He also went on to impress well in the Vijay Hazare trophy, picking 15 wickets in seven games at an economy of 4.38.

Given that Shivam Mavi has age and talent, both by his side, he is sure to be in high demand when he goes under the hammer during the IPL mega auction.

With most teams looking to invest in youth, Mavi is sure to attract the attention of more than one franchise.

IPL franchises that will target Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi has been an impressive and consistent performer

In addition to domestic cricket, Shivam Mavi has also been a consistent performer for KKR in the IPL since 2018. Bought for a hefty sum of INR 3 crore in the 2018 IPL auction, the fast bowler never let the KKR camp down when trusted with the ball.

Given that the 2021 mega auction is likely to be the last mega auction in a long time, franchises will look to invest heavily in young talent. Shivam Mavi, just 23, gives franchises all the reasons to start a bidding war.

On that note, we take a look at three franchises that will likely target the youngster

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR have groomed Mavi since 2018

Having invested in him from a very young age, the Kolkata Knight Riders have had a huge hand in shaping Shivam Mavi into the bowler he is today. Given that he is constantly improving into a better bowler, the KKR franchise may want to continue their association with the 23-year old.

Shivam Mavi has taken 25 wickets for KKR in the 26 games he has played so far. Given how impressive he has been, it wouldn't be surprising to see them going all the way to re-buy their star bowler, even if the stakes become very high.

#2 Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians will want to invest in young Indian bowlers

The Mumbai Indians (MI) were the only other team that fought for Shivam Mavi in the IPL 2018 auction. Battling all the way to INR 2.80 crore, MI lost steam against the Kolkata Knight Riders who were hell-bent on acquiring the youngster's services.

Mavi hasn't disappointed since then and has matured into a threatening bowler. Mumbai Indians will look for an able bowler to accompany Jasprit Bumrah over the next few seasons, and thus might resort to Shivam Mavi for the job.

#3 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings will target to fix their bowling woes

Punjab Kings, with the highest remaining purse amongst all teams, will certainly be very exciting to watch during the IPL auction. Having struggled with their bowling over the last few seasons, one of Punjab's main targets in IPL 2022 would be to plug in these loopholes.

Shivam Mavi has an excellent record, and has proven himself on the big stage many times. With the money and the might to outbid other franchises, the Punjab Kings might go all out with their bid for the impressive young pacer.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar