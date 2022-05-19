IPL: Top 5 highest run-getters in the league among overseas batsmen

One of the most attacking batsmen of his era, South African legend AB De Villiers was greatly missed in this year's IPL. He was among those overseas players who added a lot of value to this tournament.

The inclusion of overseas players in the squad is one of the most important factors in making a league attractive to viewers. It also allows youngsters to learn from established stars.

Speaking of overseas players' contributions, let’s have a look at the top five overseas batsmen in IPL history, based on the amount of runs scored, as of May 17, 2022.

#5. Keiron Pollard: 3,412 runs in 189 matches

Keiron Pollard has played many match-winning knocks for Mumbai Indians

The fifth overseas batsman on the list is Mumbai Indians' Keiron Pollard. His big-hitting skills, at a superb strike-rate, are one of the key contributing factors to Mumbai Indians' five IPL triumphs.

In 189 matches, Keiron Pollard has scored a total of 3,412 runs with 16 half-centuries. Considering that he bats lower down the order, his tally of over 3,000 runs is simply outstanding.

Keiron Pollard started playing in the IPL in 2010 and has represented the same team, Mumbai Indians, in all the editions he has played.

He has scored over 400 runs in a single season on two occasions. His best season was in 2013 when he scored a total of 420 runs with three half-centuries.

This was the same year that the Mumbai Indians won their maiden IPL title. Keiron Pollard played an outstanding innings in the final of the tournament against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). His unbeaten knock of 60 off 32 balls helped Mumbai put up a total of 148 and beat CSK by 23 runs.

#4. Shane Watson: 3,874 runs in 145 matches

Shane Waston in action for Chennai Super Kings

Australia's World Cup-winning all-rounder Shane Watson features as the fourth batsman on this list. He represented three teams - Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He was with the Rajasthan Royals until 2015. He then played for RCB in 2016 and 2017, before joining CSK for the period of 2018-2020.

Shane Watson scored a total of 3,874 runs in 145 matches and took 92 wickets. He proved to be one of the biggest match-winners in the IPL.

He was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and helped his side Rajasthan Royals win their maiden title. He scored a total of 472 runs and took 17 wickets in that season.

After 2008, Shane Watson again won the Player of the Tournament award in 2013, when he scored 543 runs and took 13 wickets. His highest scoring season was in 2018 when he scored 555 runs that included two centuries and two half-centuries.

#3. Chris Gayle: 4,965 runs in 142 matches

Chris Gayle waving to the crowd after one of his record-breaking innings

The "Universe Boss " Chris Gayle is at the third spot on this list. He has given some of the most entertaining moments to the fans with his extraordinary power-hitting and run-making skills.

Chris Gayle has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Kings XI Punjab in IPL.

In 142 matches, he scored an outstanding 4,965 runs with six centuries and 31 half-centuries.

Chris Gayle scored over 600 runs in each season from 2011 to 2013. His best season was in 2012 when he scored 733 runs with a century and seven half-centuries.

He scored the highest individual score in the IPL after smashing an unbeaten 175 runs in just 66 balls against the Pune Warriors in 2013. He broke the record held by Brendon McCullum, who had scored 158 in the first-ever IPL match, in 2008.

Aaron Finch, captain of the bowling team, used seven bowlers in that innings but that did not stop the flow of runs. In the same innings, Chris Gayle also recorded the fastest century in the tournament and the most number of sixes in an innings.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni Life is all about taking the right decision,seeing Gayle bat today I think I took the right decision of being a wicket keeper. Life is all about taking the right decision,seeing Gayle bat today I think I took the right decision of being a wicket keeper.

Chris Gayle is the only player to win back-to-back Orange Cap awards, in 2011 and 2012. With a total of six centuries, he holds the record of scoring the highest number of centuries in IPL history.

#2. AB de Villiers: 5,162 Runs in 184 matches

AB de Villiers in action during one of his superb innings for RCB

South African legend AB de Villiers features in the second spot on the list of most runs scored by overseas players in the IPL.

He played for the Delhi Daredevils from 2008 to 2010. In 2011, he started playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where he continued until his retirement in 2021.

AB de Villiers has played many unforgettable knocks, giving very pleasant memories to the fans of this game. He has scored a massive 5,162 runs in 184 matches with three centuries and 40 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be.

He has scored 400 runs or more in a single season on six different occasions. His best season was in the year 2016 when he scored a huge total of 687 runs with a century and six half-centuries.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ab De Villiers in IPL:-



Innings - 170

Runs - 5162

Average - 39.71

Strike Rate - 151.69

4s/6s - 413/251



In Death Overs

Innings - 81

Ball Faced - 453

Runs - 1063

SIXES - 140

Strike Rate - 234.65



Most MOM Awards, Best SR in Death, 2nd Most 6s in Death - The Greatest. Ab De Villiers in IPL:-Innings - 170Runs - 5162Average - 39.71Strike Rate - 151.694s/6s - 413/251In Death OversInnings - 81Ball Faced - 453Runs - 1063SIXES - 140Strike Rate - 234.65Most MOM Awards, Best SR in Death, 2nd Most 6s in Death - The Greatest. https://t.co/xOlQNE5Yg9

AB de Villiers' innings of an unbeaten 129 runs in just 52 balls against Gujarat Lions in 2016 is considered one of his best knocks. He had a partnership of over 200 runs with Virat Kohli in that innings that helped RCB get a comprehensive win.

His knock of 47 in just 17 balls against the Deccan Chargers in 2012 displayed some of the most extraordinary shots one has ever seen, particularly against the deliveries of Dale Steyn.

After Virat Kohli, he was the second-highest run-scorer for RCB. AB de Villiers also holds the record of winning the highest number of Man of the Match awards in the IPL.

#1. David Warner: 5,876 Runs in 161 Matches

David Warner in full celebration after scoring a ton for Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Australia's batting powerhouse, holds the record of scoring the most runs by an overseas batsman in IPL history.

He has scored a massive total of 5,876 runs in 161 matches with four centuries and 55 half-centuries. David Warner and AB de Villiers are the only two overseas players who have scored more than 5000 runs in the IPL.

David Warner represented Delhi Daredevils from 2009 to 2013. He then played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from 2014 to 2021, before joining the Delhi Capitals in 2022.

Warner has proven to be a run-machine as his consistency is simply outstanding. He has scored more than 400 runs in a single season on eight different occasions.

His best season, till date, was in 2016 when he scored a massive tally of 848 runs with nine half-centuries. He formed a very successful opening partnership with Jonny Bairstow during his tenure with SRH.

His innings of 126 in 59 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017 and his knock of an unbeaten 100 runs in 55 balls against the RCB in 2019 are considered among his best innings.

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit #TATAIPL2022 That’s why they say “sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than hanging on”. Well played David Warner. #SRHvDC That’s why they say “sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than hanging on”. Well played David Warner. #SRHvDC #TATAIPL2022 https://t.co/aAO67YZmau

He is the only player to have won the Orange Cap thrice, in 2015, 2017, and 2019. With 55 half-centuries, David Warner holds the record for scoring the highest number of half-centuries by any batsman.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat