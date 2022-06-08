" It was disappointing to see Ravichandran Ashwin not being picked for IND vs SA 2022 T20I series" - Mohammad Kaif 

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently stated that he was disappointed to not see Ravichandran Ashwin's name in India's squad for the upcoming five-match home T20I series against South Africa.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Mohammad Kaif pointed out that Ravichandran Ashwin has done well in his recent outings. He mentioned that the seasoned campaigner's inclusion would have improved the team's balance as he can contribute with both bat and ball.

The ex-India player further added that the 35-year-old was a part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2021 and has been performing well in the format since then. He suggested that instead of going with three leg spinners, the selectors could have accommodated Ashwin in the squad.

Kaif said:

"It was disappointing to see Ravichandran Ashwin not being picked. He was in the side for the T20 World Cup last year and even his current form is very good. India could have accommodated Ashwin by leaving one leg spinner out. He can bowl with the new ball in the top six overs and has been batting well too."

Ashwin bagged 12 wickets from 17 matches in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The crafty spinner had an impressive economy rate of 7.51 during the tournament. Furthermore, he also impressed many with his batting exploits during the competition.

The right-hander managed 191 runs in this year's cash-rich league at a strike rate of 141.48. Batting at No.3 for his side Rajasthan Royals (RR), he also struck a stunning half-century against Delhi Capitals (DC).

"India's youngsters will have a point to prove as they face a strong South African side" - Mohammad Kaif

Kaif added that the South African side will pose a big challenge for India's young guns. He stated that many Proteas stars featured in IPL 2022 and showcased good form.

He opined that Team India's youngsters have a great chance of proving their worth during the series as they look to make the cut for the all-important T20 World Cup 2022.

Kaid added:

"India's youngsters will have a point to prove as they face a strong South African side. Many players from the South Africa squad were a part of IPL 2022 and are in good touch as they have played a lot of games. We will get to see how our youngsters perform under pressure against a formidable team. These five games will help selectors assess players ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022."

India and South Africa are slated to battle it out in five T20Is this month. The series opener will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, June 9.

