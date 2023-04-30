Jos Buttler's top 3 knocks vs MI in the IPL

Having flattered to deceive in his last few matches in IPL 2023, Jos Buttler will be keen to strike form when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30.

Despite having tallied 271 runs in eight innings so far, at an average of 33.88 and a strike rate of 143.38, he enters this contest on the back of scores of 27, 0, 40, and 0 in his last four outings. While that isn't a cause for concern, the Royals will certainly hope their ace match-winner returns to his best at the earliest.

Sunday, April 30, could well be the day, considering that he will be up against a team he fancies playing. The Englishman has scored 467 runs in seven innings at an average of 77.83 and a strike rate of 155.67 against MI. He has scored four half-centuries and a century to boot in these matches.

Ahead of RR's IPL 2023 clash against MI - which happens to be the 1000th in the league's history - let's take a look at Buttler's three best knocks against his former team.

#3 89 off 43 in Mumbai, IPL 2019

Buttler was at his marauding best against his former team when RR faced MI in an afternoon clash at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2019. The Royals elected to field first on a belter of a surface and had to bear the wrath of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, whose 96-run opening stand set the tone for a total of 187/5 for MI.

The visitors duly responded, with Ajinkya Rahane and Buttler notching up a 60-run opening partnership. The latter took over post-Rahane's dismissal and dominated proceedings singlehandedly, carting every bowler in sight around the park. He took a special liking to Alzarri Joseph in particular to put RR well ahead of the eight-ball.

Once Rahul Chahar dismissed him for a 43-ball 89, the Royals rocketed to 147/2 well inside the 14th over. Although they stuttered and stumbled thereafter, Shreyas Gopal ensured they got past the finish line with an unbeaten 13-run cameo. Buttler walked away with the Player of the Match honors, having killed the chase well in advance.

#2 100 off 68 in Navi Mumbai, IPL 2022

RR's opener is living up to his reputation as he brings up a phenomenal century against MI and becomes the first batter in IPL 2022 to do so 🏏



Asked to bat first on an excellent surface at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, RR were given the perfect start by Buttler, who rendered the dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal moot. He stitched together solid partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer and blazed away to a half-century, which he duly converted into a century.

It was just the first of four hundreds to come off his blade in IPL 2022, as he would go on to claim the Orange Cap as well. He was bowled by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker but ensured that the Royals posted 193/8 in their 20 overs.

Despite half-centuries from Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan, MI failed to eclipse the target as RR held their nerve by 23 runs to register their second win of the season.

#1 94* off 53 in Mumbai, IPL 2018

RR's decision to move Buttler up the order to open the innings halfway through IPL 2018 proved to be a masterstroke. Not only did the Englishman turn his fortunes around, but the Royals got off to quickfire starts that laid the foundation for them with the bat.

In the reverse fixture against MI at the Wankhede Stadium, a collective bowling performance saw the Royals restrict the hosts to 168/6, despite an 87-run opening wicket stand between Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav. While D'Arcy Short couldn't get going for the visitors, Buttler fired on all cylinders with skipper Rahane holding an end up.

MI picked up the odd wicket thereafter, but none of it deterred Buttler, who was in cruise control throughout the chase. Bumrah wasn't even spared, as the opener dished out a clinic to finish with an unbeaten 94 off 53 deliveries as RR coasted home with two overs to spare.

Will Jos Buttler strike form when RR face MI at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2023? Have your say in the comments section below!

