Jos Buttler vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 110 IPL matches 

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, April 2. The game was held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being asked to bat first, RCB struggled to find momentum and posted a total of 169/8 in their 20 overs. Liam Livingstone top-scored with 54 off 40 balls, while Virat Kohli had an off-day, contributing only seven runs from six balls. GT’s Mohammed Siraj was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets.

In reply, Sai Sudharsan played a valuable inning of 49 off 36 balls, but it was Jos Buttler who took control of the chase with a brilliant, unbeaten 73 off 39 balls, striking five fours and six sixes. His match-winning knock led the Titans to an eight-wicket victory with 13 balls to spare.

Buttler has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the years, while Kohli, despite his below-par performance against GT, remains the tournament's leading run-scorer. On that note, in this article, we will compare the statistics of these two stars after 110 IPL matches.

Comparing the stats of Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli after 110 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Jos Buttler has played 110 matches in his IPL career, amassing 3,748 runs across 109 innings.

Player Matches Innings Runs Jos Buttler 110 109 3748 Virat Kohli 110 102 2704

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in the tournament's history, with 8,101 runs in 255 matches at an average of 38.76, including 56 fifties and eight centuries. Meanwhile, in his first 110 IPL matches, the Delhi-born cricketer had scored 2,704 runs in 102 innings.

#2 Average and strike rate

Jos Buttler has maintained an impressive average of 39.04 and a strike rate of 148.49 after 110 IPL matches.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Jos Buttler 110 39.04 148.49 Virat Kohli 110 30.73 123.19

Meanwhile, in his first 110 games, Virat Kohli had an average of 30.73 and a strike rate of 123.19.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Jos Buttler has played several match-winning innings in his 110-match career, recording 21 fifties and seven centuries. His highest score of 124 off 64 balls came against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the 2021 IPL season.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Jos Buttler 110 21 7 124 Virat Kohli 110 16 0 99

On the other hand, Virat Kohli scored 16 fifties in his first 110 IPL matches, with his highest being a knock of 99 runs off 58 balls against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the 2013 season.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Jos Buttler has played 110 matches, with his team winning 57 of them. In those games, the right-handed batter has scored 2,269 runs across 56 innings, at an average of 50.42 and a strike rate of 158.01, including 11 fifties and seven centuries.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Jos Buttler 56 2269 50.42 158.01 Virat Kohli 48 1317 34.68 129.75

Meanwhile, in Virat Kohli’s first 110 IPL matches, his team secured victory in 54 of them. During these games, Kohli scored 1,317 runs across 48 innings, with an average of 34.68 and a strike rate of 129.75, including seven fifties.

