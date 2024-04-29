KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 47 of IPL 2024

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 47 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 29.

The two-time champions are sitting pretty at second in the standings, with five wins from eight matches. However, they are on the back of a disappointing defeat to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in which their bowling attack was smashed to bits. Kolkata will want to finish their extended home leg on a positive note.

KKR's squad for IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

On that note, here is KKR's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 47 of IPL 2024 against DC.

Openers: Phil Salt (wk) and Sunil Narine

KKR's openers are among the most destructive in the competition. Khaleel Ahmed could challenge them, but they dealt with the threat well in the reverse fixture. Phil Salt and Sunil Narine will be expected to give their team another quick start on Monday.

Middle Order: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh

Shreyas Iyer's form has shown signs of improvement as he played a delightful cameo against PBKS. However, if the openers get the team off to a good start, the KKR skipper should ideally demote himself in the batting order and let the specialist hitters take over.

Nitish Rana has been left out of the squad in the last few matches, and that isn't expected to change. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh are the Indian names in the middle order, and none of them deserve to be sidelined right now.

Andre Russell is always dangerous and could have a big role to play against the Capitals.

Lower Order: Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mitchell Starc missed the last game with a cut on his finger. And as bad as the Aussie quick has been, Dushmantha Chameera was even worse at the death against PBKS. So KKR might want their spearhead back, assuming he has recovered.

Bringing Anukul Roy on as an impact player has rarely worked for the Knight Riders, who might fall back on either Suyash Sharma or Vaibhav Arora. The fast bowler could be the likelier choice, given the team's struggles in that department.

Varun Chakaravarthy was picked apart by Punjab, but he picked up three wickets in the reverse fixture and will have a key role to play on Monday.

KKR's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Other impact sub candidates: Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Manish Pandey, Suyash Sharma.

