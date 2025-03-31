KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs MI for Match 12 of IPL 2025 ft. Sunil Narine & Angkrish Raghuvanshi

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will travel to the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, March 31, to face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 12 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time IPL champions are currently placed sixth in the standings, with two points from two matches.

After losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their opening game of the tournament, the Knight Riders bounced back with a convincing win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR). They will know that they can't afford to take MI lightly despite the fact that Hardik Pandya and Co. are winless in two matches and rooted to the bottom of the points table.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

On that note, here is KKR's predicted playing XI, along with a couple of impact player options, for Match 12 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wk) and Sunil Narine

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals - Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League - Source: Getty

Moeen Ali replaced Sunil Narine, who was unwell, in the last game. The West Indian has been adjudged fit for this one and should reclaim his place at the top of the order. Quinton de Kock, who was the Player of the Match in the RR clash, will partner him against the new ball.

Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals - Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League - Source: Getty

Captain Ajinkya Rahane has batted at No. 3 in IPL 2025 and did so even when a spot opened up at the top. He can be expected to reprise the same role, with Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh following him in the middle order. All four dashing batters haven't had much to do in the tournament so far and will be keen on making an impact in Mumbai.

Lower Order: Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

India v Bangladesh - 2nd T20 - Source: Getty

Picking KKR's bowling attack is a fairly straightforward task. Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana will be part of the Indian pace unit, while Varun Chakaravarthy will lead the spin attack alongside Narine.

Perhaps the Knight Riders' only question will be whether they should replace Spencer Johnson, who has been a touch expensive, with Anrich Nortje. But having a left-armer who can swing the ball will be valuable at the Wankhede Stadium, and the Aussie could be given another opportunity to show his worth.

Impact Player Options - Angkrish Raghuvanshi

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been in good nick in his two outings in IPL 2025 and should play a part against MI. If KKR bowl first, he could come in as the impact player.

