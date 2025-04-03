KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH for Match 15 of IPL 2025 ft. Ajinkya Rahane & Andre Russell

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 15 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 3. The encounter will be a repeat of last year's final, which the Knight Riders won by a comprehensive margin.

KKR have made a rough start to the campaign, with only one win in three matches. They are at the very bottom of the standings and will hope that a return to Kolkata brings the best out of them.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

On that note, here is KKR's predicted playing XI, along with a couple of impact player options, for Match 15 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wk) and Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock hasn't done much on either side of his match-winning 97* against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Up against an SRH new-ball attack that doesn't have too much wicket-taking threat, he will back himself to correct his poor record at the Eden Gardens.

Sunil Narine, who missed the RR clash with illness, has appeared to be out of sorts at the top of the order. The West Indian is likely to be persisted with for now, although there are calls from several quarters to move him into the middle order.

Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh

Captain Ajinkya Rahane and the pricey Venkatesh Iyer will be the key cogs in the middle order. Venkatesh, who hasn't been able to come up with a notable contribution so far, will be under pressure to deliver.

The same goes for Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, who haven't done much to justify being retained. Russell rolled his arm over for the first time in IPL 2025 in the previous game and picked up a couple of wickets, but his batting needs to come to the party soon.

Ramandeep Singh will round off the middle order, with KKR not lacking depth at all.

Lower Order: Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Vaibhav Arora didn't enter the fray in the last game as KKR suffered a batting collapse in the first innings. This time, though, he should be part of the side as a key operator against Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy will lead the pace and spin attacks, respectively. Spencer Johnson being replaced by a spinner in Moeen Ali is an option if Kolkata get a turning track, as they desire at the Eden Gardens. However, SRH have plenty of excellent hitters of spin, and the Aussie left-arm seamer could be useful with the new ball.

Anrich Nortje is reportedly not match-fit yet. Even if he is, Johnson's left-arm angle and powerplay prowess could tilt the scales in his favor.

Impact Player Options - Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey

The talented Angkrish Raghuvanshi is expected to be KKR's frontline impact player option. He will certainly be in the playing XI if the Knight Riders bat first. They used Manish Pandey in the last game, but although the veteran contributed a couple of boundaries, he might not feature against his former franchise.

