KKR Predicted Playing XI and Impact Subs vs DC for Match 16 of IPL 2024

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 16 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

Shreyas Iyer and Co. are on the back of two wins to open the new campaign. In their last game, they thumped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to move to second in the points table. The two-time champions might not need to make any changes for this one, although there are a couple of form concerns in the bowling department.

KKR's squad for IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Here is KKR's predicted playing XII (including an impact sub) for Match 16 of IPL 2024 against DC.

Openers: Phil Salt (wk) and Sunil Narine

Expand Tweet

Eyebrows were raised when Sunil Narine walked out to bat with Phil Salt in KKR's first game of IPL 2024. But the West Indian showed why the management took that call as he hammered a breezy cameo against RCB in a throwback to the days when he used to be deadly at the top of the order.

Narine's game against pace is still a work in progress, so DC's new-ball bowlers, who are in good form, might want to somehow keep Salt at the non-striker's end.

Middle Order: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh

Expand Tweet

Venkatesh Iyer struck a few big sixes in the last game and pulled up while hitting one of them, but he has been adjudged fit for this clash. He should alternate with captain Shreyas Iyer at Nos. 3 and 4, depending upon which opener is dismissed first.

There has been no word on the fitness of Nitish Rana, who missed the last game. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was handed his maiden KKR cap but didn't get the chance to bat. If Rana is still unfit, the young batter could finally make an appearance.

The power-packed trio of Andre Russell, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh round off the middle order. Ramandeep could be used as an impact player if needed, although Raghuvanshi is the likelier candidate.

Lower Order: Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma

Expand Tweet

Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakaravarthy, two of the most important cogs in the KKR bowling wheel, have made poor starts to IPL 2024. While they might not be dropped easily, the latter sent down just two overs before being subbed off in the last game and might not have his captain's faith.

Nevertheless, Chakaravarthy has a good record against DC and should be given at least one more chance. Suyash Sharma could come in as a bowling impact sub at the expense of Anukul Roy, who was likely a matchup pick against RCB.

The impressive Harshit Rana will complete KKR's attack.

KKR's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma.

Other impact sub candidates: Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey.