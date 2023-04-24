KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: CSK Player Ratings as Rahane assault helps Men in Yellow top the table with thumping win

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved to the top of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) table with a thumping 49-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 23.

After Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to bowl, the Men in Yellow plundered 235/4 from their 20 overs, with Shivam Dube, Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane striking fifties. KKR were never in the hunt during the chase and fell well short despite efforts from Jason Roy and Rinku Singh.

Here are CSK's player ratings from Match 33 of IPL 2023 against KKR.

IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK: All batters and bowlers contribute for MS Dhoni and Co.

MS Dhoni must be chuffed with the way his team has been performing

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 7/10

Gaikwad looked good during his 20-ball 35 before being flummoxed by a Suyash Sharma googly. The batter turned the strike over in the powerplay, hitting two fours and three sixes himself. He didn't seem to be at his fluent best, though, and also grassed a catch.

Devon Conway: 8/10

Conway notched up his fourth successive fifty for the franchise in a controlled display of hitting. The southpaw, who struck four fours and three sixes in his knock, has turned into a genuine run bank at the top of the order.

Ajinkya Rahane: 10/10

Rahane's performances this season have taken everyone by surprise. The experienced batter hammered 71 off 29 in a sensational display, taking on pace with ease and surprisingly smashing spin as well. He has made the world sit up and take notice of his evidently improved T20 game this year, even bringing out unorthodox shots behind the wicket.

Ambati Rayudu: 5/10

Rayudu had a quiet night at the office. He didn't bat before being subbed out for Akash Singh and receives a standard rating.

Moeen Ali: 5.5/10

Moeen's involvement was limited, too. Although he removed Venkatesh Iyer, KKR's leading run-scorer this season, he was smacked for three successive sixes by a rampaging Jason Roy.

Shivam Dube: 9/10

Batting at No. 4, Dube was sensational in Kolkata. He cleared the boundary five times in his 20-ball fifty before being dismissed shortly after reaching the milestone. The tall southpaw has turned into a real match-winner for CSK despite his obvious limitations.

Ravindra Jadeja: 7.5/10

Jadeja hit two sixes in his eight-ball cameo and was understandably disappointed with the manner in which he was dismissed. The left-arm spinner forced KKR skipper Nitish Rana to hole out and took an excellent catch in the deep, although his three overs were slightly expensive.

MS Dhoni: 7/10

Dhoni's role in the game was limited to two smartly taken reviews and some excellent captaincy as the Eden Gardens crowd cheered his every move.

Maheesh Theekshana: 8/10

Theekshana is slowly coming into his own this season for CSK. The spinner castled KKR's biggest threat Roy before registering another scalp at the death. His economy rate of eight was excellent.

Akash Singh [impact]: 8/10

Akash bowled his four overs on the trot with the new ball and delivered. Bowling to Dhoni's field, the left-arm pacer castled Sunil Narine and conceded just 29 runs in his spell.

Matheesha Pathirana: 9/10

Pathirana was sensational once again as KKR found it impossible to decipher his variations. The slingy fast bowler was taken for just 27 runs in his four overs and also prised out Andre Russell.

Tushar Deshpande: 7/10

Deshpande did decently given the context of the game, scalping two wickets while going for 43 runs. He is improving with every outing for CSK.

