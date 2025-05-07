KKR vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) late dash for the playoffs continues as they gear up for their final home fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, May 7. A packed crowd is expected at the Eden Gardens despite the fact that the Men in Yellow are dead last in the standings with only two wins to their name.

The Super Kings are out of the competition, but they can still play spoilsport. KKR are riding a two-match winning streak, and for the first time in IPL 2025, they might have a slight bit of momentum to build on. However, a loss to the bottom-placed CSK would be a huge blow to their hopes of finishing in the final four.

In the reverse fixture at Chepauk, Kolkata hammered the hosts by eight wickets with almost 10 overs to spare. They'll take confidence from that, although Chennai might be liberated by the fact that they don't have much to play for apart from hope for the next season of the IPL.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Rahul Tripathi, Dewald Brevis, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Ayush Mhatre, Nathan Ellis.

IPL 2025: Can CSK get back in the win column?

It isn't hard to name the favorites for this encounter. Even excluding factors like recent form and current roster strength, KKR should be the favorites against CSK thanks to their unique skillset.

In Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, Kolkata have two world-class spinners who can trouble every batter in the CSK side. Although Harshit Rana hasn't been at his best and KKR haven't had one of the best pace units in the competition, they should be able to trouble Chennai's inexperienced opening pair before making serious inroads into the middle order.

As for the Super Kings, it's hard to see how they come out on top. An effort similar to Ayush Mhatre's brilliant knock in the previous game could bring them into the game, but their batting strength has let them down at various junctures in IPL 2025. And although Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana are capable of running through the KKR batting unit on their night, they haven't been anywhere close to their penetrative best this year.

CSK are a dangerous outfit thanks to their X-factor bowlers and the fact that they don't have much at stake, but KKR should be able to get the job done.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 57 of IPL 2025.

