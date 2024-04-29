KKR vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

A long run at the Eden Gardens will come to an end for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, when they take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

KKR haven't been perfect in their last few matches even as they've played an exciting brand of cricket. Sunil Narine and Phil Salt have blazed away in the powerplay, but the bowling attack hasn't been as consistent as skipper Shreyas Iyer would want it to be.

Consequently, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) were able to make a mockery of a mammoth total in KKR's last meeting at the Eden Gardens, giving the Capitals a welcome boost as they attempt to keep their promising start going.

Delhi started the season slowly, but they've rampaged their way to four wins in their last five matches. Like Kolkata, their top-order approach has been dynamic, and they've found unlikely bowling heroes in Mukesh Kumar and Rasikh Salam.

That said, though, a loss on Monday would give the teams in the top five the chance to pull away from DC in the standings. Rishabh Pant and Co. are currently sixth with a negative net run rate, and while they have fought hard recently, their job isn't anywhere close to finished.

KKR won comfortably when the two teams met earlier in the season, with Tristan Stubbs' blitz going in vain. Rather obviously, Narine was the star of the show. Can the maverick West Indian do it again?

IPL 2024, KKR vs DC Win Probability: Kolkata look to end home run on a high

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been DC's lynchpin with the bat. If he fails to deliver - and his high-risk approach won't come off on all days - the rest of the batting lineup could struggle to produce the kind of totals that have resulted in wins for the Capitals.

Prithvi Shaw's involvement is still uncertain after the opener missed the last match with an injury. Abishek Porel and Shai Hope make up the other two spots in the top three, and while they have played some impressive cameos in IPL 2024, they aren't the most reliable T20 batters in the world.

KKR, meanwhile, have clear bowling concerns. But if Varun Chakaravarthy, who picked up three wickets in the reverse fixture, and the ever-consistent Sunil Narine come to the party, eight of the 20 overs could be secured. Harshit Rana has been decent as well this year.

On the whole, while DC's recent form has been more convincing, KKR are a tough unit to crack at home. PBKS managed it recently, but that could prove to be a one-off if the hosts get their bowling plans right.

A close contest should be on the cards, with Kolkata starting as the favorites.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 47 of IPL 2024.

