KKR vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are fighting hard in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Few fans and experts gave them a chance of making the playoffs, but they've notched up two wins in four matches and are just outside the top half of the points table.

Just above LSG are the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who were favored to be one of the contenders for the top two spots. The three-time IPL champions haven't started their campaign on the best possible note, but their triumph in their last game at home over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) would've boosted them.

The Eden Gardens, which has had tons of controversy regarding the curator and the pitch, will host this clash. Reports suggested that the hosts wanted a used wicket for this encounter, with their request being denied. Nevertheless, the Knight Riders, who have played three spinners in the last game, should have at least a little bit of home advantage.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

LSG's squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.

Can KKR notch up another win? Or will LSG enter the top four of the IPL 2025 standings?

IPL 2025: KKR and LSG look to distance themselves from mid-table muddle

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

If KKR can get a wicket or two early, LSG will likely be in trouble. The batting lineup looks overly reliant on Nicholas Pooran - and David Miller to a certain extent - to tackle spin. The Super Giants have seen poor form from captain Rishabh Pant, and the openers aren't known to be astute negotiators of slower bowling.

KKR will have not only Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine but also Moeen Ali, who could take the ball away from the LSG left-handers. With Vaibhav Arora striking form with the new ball, Ajinkya Rahane has plenty of ways to attack the opposition batters.

Kolkata's batting unit doesn't inspire a great deal of confidence, but if they are able to play out the in-form Digvesh Rathi, they should be able to make the most of the other overs. The LSG pace attack is threadbare despite witnessing the return of Akash Deep and Avesh Khan, while Ravi Bishnoi seems well off the pace.

LSG have plenty of match-winners in their ranks and cannot be counted out, but KKR should be the favorites for this encounter at the Eden Gardens.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 21 of IPL 2025.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



An ardent Chennai Super Kings supporter who also bleeds blue for his national cricket team, Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More