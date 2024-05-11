KKR vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

The reverse fixture between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) was one of the former's best wins in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The victory reflected KKR's quality in the ongoing edition and played a huge role in them reaching top spot, where they currently are in the standings.

Afer being blown away in the powerplay, the Knight Riders brought in a batting impact sub in the form of Manish Pandey instead of beefing up their depleted pace attack, which was without the suspended Harshit Rana. They didn't even reach a par score at the Wankhede Stadium, but a spirited bowling effort, including a four-fer from Mitchell Starc, took them to a famous win.

For Mumbai, it was a demoralizing defeat in front of their home crowd. And despite a win over the SunRisers Hyderabad thanks to a Suryakumar Yadav special in their most recent game, spirits can't be too high in the five-time champions' camp.

Reports of discontent with Hardik Pandya's captaincy have been swirling around for months now, and the form of key players, including Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, has been disappointing. MI were the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention and currently find themselves at a lowly ninth in the points table.

Nevertheless, Mumbai are a proud franchise and will want to sign off on a high. Spoiling Kolkata's party by preventing them from finishing in the top two will be an added incentive, with their excellent away record at the Eden Gardens being another encouraging factor.

IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Win Probability: Another thriller on the cards

On paper, KKR seem to have most bases covered. But they will know that they can't be complacent against MI, who nearly trampled them in the reverse fixture and have almost always taken points away from the Eden Gardens.

Luckily for the Knight Riders, Rana will be back for this one, and Starc seems to have found his form. The spinners, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, are always going to be dangerous against MI, and if the pace attack delivers too, the visitors could be in serious trouble.

Hardik and Co. have got their tactics wrong throughout IPL 2024, and that isn't expected to change in Kolkata. With clear concerns in the bowling department, the Indians will have to dig deep and be at their absolute best if they are to triumph.

That said, though, MI have out-and-out match-winners in their ranks. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah and Tim David are capable of taking any game away from the opposition, and Hardik himself has an excellent record against KKR.

So it might not be a straightforward contest, and Kolkata will do well not to underestimate their opponents. It could be a thriller if MI chase, although KKR will still be expected to come out on top.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 60 of IPL 2024.

