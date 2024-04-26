KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20 records

Eden Gardens will host a rematch of the IPL 2014 final between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). KKR have the momentum on their side, having registered a one-run victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at this venue last Sunday.

PBKS, on the other hand, have had a forgettable run in their last few matches on home turf in Mullanpur. The Kings have suffered six defeats in eight games of the tournament so far. They are on the verge of an early elimination.

Before the Kings take on the Knight Riders in IPL 2024, here's a look at the pitch history and T20 records of Eden Gardens.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records

The pitch at Eden Gardens has assisted spinners in the past, but in recent seasons, it has been a batting paradise. Batters have scored heaps of runs at this venue. In fact, in the last match, RCB almost chased down a 223-run target against KKR.

Here's a list of some other important numbers to know from previous IPL games hosted by this iconic stadium:

IPL matches played: 90

Matches won by teams batting first: 37

Matches won by teams batting second: 53

Highest team total: 235/4 - CSK vs KKR, 2023

Lowest team total: 49 - RCB vs KKR, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 224/8 - RR vs KKR, 2024

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs LSG, 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs PBKS, 2012

Average first innings score: 163

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

The wicket in Kolkata has been excellent for batting and should continue to be the same in tonight's game. Punjab Kings' batters have not been in their best touch this season. However, this match will offer them an opportunity to return to form before the business end of the tournament begins.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have played a lot of cricket here in 2024. They will know exactly what to do tonight, and they will be the favorites to win as well.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match

RCB lost to KKR by one run in the last game hosted by Kolkata. Batting first, Kolkata reached 222/6, riding on Shreyas Iyer's half-century. In response, RCB were all out for 221 in 20 overs.

The batters hit 24 maximums in 40 overs of the game. 16 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners taking three of them. Here's a summary:

Brief Scores: KKR 222/6 (Shreyas Iyer 50, Cameron Green 2/35) beat RCB 221 (Will Jacks 55, Andre Russell 3/25) by 1 run.

