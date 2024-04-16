KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20 records

A battle of the top two sides will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 31 of IPL 2024. The high-octane encounter will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16.

KKR are currently on their home leg, where they are scheduled to host five back-to-back matches. On Sunday afternoon (April 14), they beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets at the venue.

RR, meanwhile, managed to sneak a nervy win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). In Kolkata, however, RR have a poor record as they have won only three of the 10 games they have played against KKR.

Before the KKR vs RR match starts, here's a glance at the IPL records and pitch history of the venue in Kolkata.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records

Traditionally, the wicket in Kolkata has been a batting paradise. The consistent pace and bounce off the surface have allowed batters to play their strokes freely, often leading to high-scoring encounters.

Kolkata has hosted 88 IPL games so far, with teams batting second winning 52 times. This is relatively a high number, meaning the team winning the toss is quite likely to bowl first.

Here's a look at some important stats and numbers fans should know from previous matches at Eden Gardens:

Matches played: 88

Matches won by teams batting first: 36

Matches won by teams batting second: 52

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs Punjab Kings, 2012

Highest team total: 235/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2023

Lowest team total: 49 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 188/6 - Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Average first-innings score: 161

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders entering the field vs LSG

The surface at the Eden Gardens is expected to provide a run-fest between KKR and RR. With the small dimensions and a true bounce off the deck, bowlers would be required to alter their plans accordingly.

The venue has hosted two IPL 2024 games thus far. On both occasions, the pitch got better as the match progressed. Having said that, spinners might come into play as well. Both teams boast two of the best spin units.

Just before the toss, the exact pitch report will be broadcast live on Jio Cinema and Star Sports.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match (KKR vs LSG)

KKR beat LSG in the previous Eden Gardens match

The Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in the last encounter at this venue. It was an afternoon fixture.

After being put to bat first, LSG could post up a modest total of 161/7. Nicholas Pooran top-scored for them with a fighting 45. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc bagged his first three-wicket haul for KKR.

In reply, Phil Salt took apart the LSG bowlers. He ruled the roost and made a scintillating 47-ball 89*. Despite losing two wickets early, Salt and Shreyas Iyer (38) stitched an unbeaten partnership of 120 runs to guide KKR to a comfortable win.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 161/7 (Nicholas Pooran 45, Mitchell Starc 3/28) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 162/2 (Phil Salt 89*, Mohsin Khan 2/29) by 8 wickets.

