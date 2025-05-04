KKR vs RR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Fans are in for a double-header Sunday (May 4) as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an afternoon clash at the iconic Eden Gardens. While RR are already eliminated, KKR are desperate for two crucial points.
Eden Gardens has not been a happy hunting ground for KKR this season, with them accumulating just three out of a total of eight points at the venue so far. However, this can be bettered as KKR are coming on the back of a superb win over the Delhi Capitals (DC).
Rajasthan, meanwhile, have nothing but pride to play for. They are unlikely to risk Sanju Samson yet again, while Sandeep Sharma is already out of IPL 2025.
Before the much-awaited fixture, let's look at the detailed preview, probable XIs, pitch report, and live-streaming details for the KKR vs RR showdown.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match details
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 53, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Sunday, May 4, 3.30 pm IST.
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Pitch Report
There's nothing much for the bowlers on the deck for the KKR vs RR match. Apart from a few patches of grass around the good length area, the Eden Gardens' surface is going to be an absolute road for the batters.
With small boundary dimensions, batters are likely to rule the roost. The exact pitch report will be broadcast live just before the toss at 3:00 pm IST.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Weather Forecast
We might be in for some halt as there are chances of rain during the early half of the KKR vs RR match. As per weather.com, the Eden Gardens is likely to receive around 40% of rainfall from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST.
Meanwhile, the average temperature and humidity are likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 80%, respectively, meaning it would be a sticky atmosphere.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
