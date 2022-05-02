KKR vs RR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 47

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be desperate to end their five-match losing streak in IPL 2022 when they face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 47 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Kolkata’s last win in the ongoing season came on April 6, when they beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets while chasing down a target of 162.

Rajasthan’s confidence would also have been dented to an extent following their shock loss to Mumbai in their previous match. RR managed only 158 for 6 batting first and MI chased down the total with five wickets in hand. Despite their reverse in the last game, Rajasthan will believe they have the upper hand against an unsettled KKR outfit.

There was a run-fest when the two sides clashed during the first half of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 217 for 5 as Jos Buttler hammered a hundred. Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata’s response with a classy 85. However, RR leggie Yuzvendra Chahal’s spell (5/40) had the final say in the match as Kolkata were held to 210.

Today's IPL toss result

The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, skipper Shreyas Iyer said:

“It seems like a used wicket. Considering the dew factor, it helps us in the second innings.”

KKR have made two changes. Anukul Roy replaces the out-of-form Venkatesh Iyer, while Shivam Mavi comes in for Harshit Rana. For RR, Karun Nair comes in for Daryl Mitchell.

KKR vs RR - Today's Match Playing XIs

KKR playing XI: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Indrajith (w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Today IPL match player list

KKR squad: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

RR squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

KKR vs RR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Pandit

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

