KKR vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

Irrespective of what happens on Sunday, both the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will go back home disappointed. Having been eliminated from playoff contention despite making the final last year, the two teams have endured underwhelming campaigns in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

But finishing on a good note will be high on their agenda. While SRH are on the back of a classic win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), KKR have won two of their last three matches. Momentum won't carry over into the next campaign, but most players will certainly survive the off-season.

In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, KKR thrashed SRH by 80 runs at the Eden Gardens. Vaibhav Arora broke the back of the Hyderabad top order, which hasn't lived up to its lofty standards this year.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.

IPL 2025: Which team can sign off with a win?

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

While KKR have the rub of the green in their recent clashes against SRH, having won all of the last five, they might be a bit rusty following a break of nearly three weeks. Moreover, without Moeen Ali, they will need their fast bowlers to come up with meaningful contributions against the power-packed SunRisers batting lineup.

Hyderabad have major concerns in the bowling unit, but Eshan Malinga and Pat Cummins have fared decently of late. Although spin isn't their strongest suit, their four pacers might be able to ask a few questions of the Kolkata top and middle order.

It'll be interesting to see how the Delhi venue fares, with spin expected to play a big role. While that should play into the Knight Riders' hands, the SRH batting seems to be clicking in unison right now. And that could give them a slight edge, although this contest is too close to call.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 68 of IPL 2025.

