KL Rahul’s top 3 IPL knocks at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru | IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Tuesday, April 2. RCB is in ninth place in the points table with one win in three matches.

On the other hand, LSG is sixth in the points table with one win in two matches. LSG will face RCB in their third match at Chinnaswamy, and it will mark the homecoming of the former RCB player, who is from Karnataka, KL Rahul.

Rahul debuted for RCB in 2013 and then played the next two seasons for SRH. The Indian batter returned to RCB in the 2016 edition, where he scored 397 runs in 14 matches with an average of 44.1 and a strike rate of 146.4, with four half-centuries to his name. However, he then represented Punjab from 2018-2021 and finally moved to LSG in 2022.

The LSG captain has a fantastic record against RCB, having scored 628 runs at a strike rate of 144.3 in 15 matches, including one century and three half-centuries. Meanwhile, he has played five matches against RCB at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and scored more than 150 runs at a strike rate of 141.4.

In this article, we will look at KL Rahul’s top three IPL knocks at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

#3 KL Rahul's quick-fire 47 in IPL 2018

Match No. 8 of the IPL 2018 saw Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) face RCB at M. Chinaswamy Stadium. RCB asked Punjab to bat after winning the toss, and KL gave a quick start to his team.

The right-handed batter scored 47 runs on 30 balls, which included two fours and four sixes. However, Punjab only managed to score 155 runs in their 20 runs, as no other batter other than KL had a decent go at the RCB bowlers.

In reply, a decent knock from Quinton De Kock and a half-century from AB de Villiers were enough to push RCB towards a victory.

#2 KL Rahul scored a fifty against KKR in IPL 2016

KL Rahul played a brilliant innings in match number 30 of the IPL 2016 while opening the batting for RCB. The Indian batter scored 52 runs off just 32 balls, which studded six fours and two sixes, and helped RCB reach a target of 185 in 20 overs. He was well supported by Virat Kohli, who also scored 52 runs.

However, RCB ended up on the losing side, courtesy of great innings by Yusuf Pathan and Andre Russell, who guided KKR to a victory with five balls remaining.

#1 KL Rahul helped RCB reach a respectable total against MI in IPL 2016

RCB faced Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 41 of the IPL 2016 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. MI won the toss and chose to bowl first, dismissing Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle cheaply. It was then that KL Rahul came to the rescue and remained unbeaten on 68 runs in 53 balls. His innings included three fours and four sixes and guided RCB to a respectable total of 151 runs.

In response, the Mumbai Indians won the match by six wickets with eight balls remaining, thanks to fiery innings from Keiron Pollard and Jos Buttler. However, KL Rahul showed his composure in the match and the ability to score in tough conditions, as this innings remains one of the finest at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.