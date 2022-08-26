5 foreign players who made their debut after Virat Kohli but have retired and will play in Legends League T20 2022

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world at the moment. Every player wants to either share the dressing room with him or play a match against him on the field.

The former Indian captain completed 14 years of international cricket on August 14, 2022. It is a massive achievement because many players who started their international careers after Virat Kohli have already retired.

Five of them have even registered themselves for the upcoming Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament. Here's a list of those five names.

#1 Nick Compton

Nick Compton made his debut against India in the year 2012 (Image: Getty)

Former England batter Nick Compton is one of the many overseas players who will be a part of the Legends League Cricket 2022. Compton made his debut in a Test against India in Ahmedabad 10 years ago. Virat Kohli was a part of the Indian team in that match.

Interestingly, LLC will be played in the T20 format, but Compton has never played a white-ball match at the international level for England. He represented the English team in 16 Tests, aggregating 775 runs. His last international appearance was against Sri Lanka at Lord's in June 2016.

#2 Jade Dernbach

Jade Dernbach played international cricket for Italy last year (Image: Getty)

Former England fast bowler Jade Dernbach played the first international game of his career against Sri Lanka in June 2011. He remained a part of the English ODI side until 2013 during which he played 24 games.

Last year, Dernbach switched to Italy and played a few T20Is for the Italian outfit. He has registered himself for the upcoming LLC T20 tournament.

#3 Richard Levi

Richard Levi smashed a hundred in his second international match (Image: Getty)

Former South African batter Richard Levi announced his arrival in international cricket by smashing an unbeaten 117 against New Zealand in only his second T20I match. He set a new record for the fastest T20I ton by a batter back then in 2012.

Soon after, Levi earned a contract from the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. However, neither his IPL career nor his international journey with South Africa lasted long. His last IPL and international appearances came in 2012. 10 years later, he will now be in action in the Legends League.

#4 Thisara Perera

Former Sri Lankan captain Thisara Perera is one of the youngest players in Legends League Cricket this year. Born on April 3, 1989, Perera is just a year younger than Virat Kohli.

Perera played international cricket for Sri Lanka from 2009 to 2021. Many Indian fans will remember him for his match-winning knock against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2014 Final. Perera is also the only bowler to have taken a hat-trick in T20Is against India.

It will be interesting to see how the 33-year-old Sri Lankan performs in the upcoming Legends League T20.

#5 Mitchell McClenaghan - The man who troubled Virat Kohli a lot in IPL

Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan played an integral role in the Mumbai Indians' success during the 2015-19 IPL seasons. He had a great record against Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli, dismissing him four times.

Despite performing so well in IPL, McClenaghan did not get a chance to play for New Zealand after March 2018. The 36-year-old will return to the field in the upcoming LLC T20 tournament.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee