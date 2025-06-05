List of Indians to win the MVP Award in IPL history ft. Suryakumar Yadav 

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to a fitting end, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) emerging victorious for the first time in 18 years. They defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, to lift the elusive title.

IPL 2025 has been a breakthrough tournament, with many youngster making their mark for the first time. From 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Priyansh Arya to Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi, it has been a tournament for youngsters. Besides, many seasoned campaigners also made their mark, including Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, and Josh Hazlewood, among others.

This year's league saw Suryakumar take home the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for his contribution with the bat for the Mumbai Indians (MI). He is the fifth Indian in the history of IPL to win an MVP award.

On that note, let's take a look at the list of Indian cricketers who won the MVP Award in IPL history.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar - Mumbai Indians, 2010

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the best player to represent the sport in this generation. With his fluent batting, he has made everyone wait and take notice of the game.

While he is the highest run-scorer in international cricket, Tendulkar also made his presence felt in the IPL. Playing for his home franchise, the Mumbai Indians, the right-handed batter elevated his game to a new level in IPL 2010.

Although MI missed out on the IPL title that year, Tendulkar proved that he is no stranger to T20 cricket. The Master Blaster amassed 618 runs in 15 games at an average of 47.53, including five fifties. For his spectacular showing with the bat, Tendulkar was awarded the MVP in IPL 2010.

#2 Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2016

If there is any best season for a batter in the IPL, it has to be Virat Kohli's 2016 campaign. He broke every single record with his consistent batting performances for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) that year.

The former RCB skipper aggregated 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of above 150 - the most runs by a batter in a single IPL season. Kohli smashed four hundred and seven centuries in IPL 2016.

Although RCB finished as runners-up after losing to the SunRisers Hyderabad in the final, there was no looking away from Kohli's heroics with the bat. It is still remembered as Kohli's season, and he deservedly took home the MVP award.

#3 Harshal Patel - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2021

The former RCB bowler is best suited for T20 cricket with his slower deliveries dipping yorkers. While he is known for conceding runs, Harshal Patel has an uncanny knack for picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Patel had a breakthrough season in IPL 2021, when he picked up 32 wickets at a strike rate of 10.5 - the joint-most by a bowler in a single IPL season alongside Dwayne Bravo. The West Indian scalped 32 wickets in IPL 2013.

He recorded the best figures of 5/27 against MI, picking up key wickets of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, and Krunal Pandya. Although he couldn't power RCB to the final, Patel was named the MVP for his showing with the ball throughout IPL 2021.

#4 Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans, 2023

The current Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper had a dream run in IPL 2023, when he powered his side to the final. After lifting the title in their maiden season in 2022, expectations were high next year, and GT lived up to the hype, with Shubman Gill at the forefront.

The youngster from Punjab made the tournament his own, amassing 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of almost 160, including three centuries and four fifties. Gill scored a 20-ball 39 in the final, but it wasn't enough against the Chennai Super Kings.

Gill was deservedly awarded the MVP that season for his consistent batting performances.

#5 Suryakumar Yadav - Mumbai Indians, 2025

MI had a horrible start to their IPL 2025 campaign, losing four out of five matches. Suryakumar Yadav was the only bright spot in what was otherwise a poor start to their season. The veteran batter was also largely responsible for transforming their campaign, where MI won six consecutive matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Suryakumar finished as the second-highest scorer with 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91. He was rightly awarded the MVP for transforming MI's campaign this year.

