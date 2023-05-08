Lloyd presents Top 5 Coolest Performances of the Week

The ongoing week of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has witnessed some interesting matches. Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Set to chase 201, PBKS got home off the last ball in a thrilling finish.

In the second match of a double-header, Mumbai Indians (MI) also chased down a 200-plus total in a high-scoring game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Rajasthan put up 212/7 on the board. Mumbai went past the target in 19.3 overs, with six wickets in hand.

In a low-scoring game in Lucknow, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered an 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Bangalore were held to 126/9 after they won the toss and batted first. In response, LSG were bundled out for 108 in 19.5 overs.

There have been some excellent individual performances from players across franchises in IPL 2023. In this feature, we look at SK’s Top 5 Coolest Performances of the Week, presented by Lloyd.

#5 Tim David (45* off 14 vs RR)

Mumbai Indians’ finisher Tim David hammered 45* off only 14 balls against RR in match number 42 of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. David’s heavy duty knock featured two fours and as many as five sixes as MI chased down a target of 213 with three balls to spare.

Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29) and Cameron Green (44 off 26) laid the foundation for the win with solid knocks. MI, however, still needed 17 off the last over. David did the job for the team, clobbering three consecutive off full-tosses from Jason Holder.

#4 Ishant Sharma (2/23 vs GT)

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has been a surprise package for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023. Even as most fans and experts wrote him off, he has delivered some excellent performances for the Delhi franchise. Ishant’s 2/23 played a key role in DC defending a total of 130 against defending champions Gujarat Titans.

The tall pacer dismissed Vijay Shankar for 6 with a knuckle ball. He then bowled a superb last over under pressure, in which he also claimed the massive scalp of Rahul Tewatia (20 off 7). Ishant’s effort should qualify for the coolest performance of the week.

#3 Ishan Kishan (75 off 41 v PBKS)

MI opener Ishan Kishan roared back to form with a scintillating 75 off 41 in match number 46 of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali. The powerful knock from the left-handed batter featured seven fours and four sixes.

Bowling first, Mumbai conceded 214/3 as Liam Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 82 off 42 balls. Ishan and Suryakumar (66 off 31), however, added 116 for the third wicket to put MI on track for their second consecutive chase of 200-plus. Ishan was deservedly named Player of the Match for his fantastic batting effort.

#2 Faf du Plessis (44 off 40 vs LSG)

On an extremely sluggish batting surface, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (44 off 40) came up with a standout effort against LSG at Lucknow in match number 43. Even as most other batters struggled, Du Plessis struck it out in the middle and occupied the crease for nearly 17 overs.

Although he struck only one four and a six in his defiant knock, the South African batter’s runs were worth its weight on gold on a poor batting track. Du Plessis’ knock took RCB to a total of 126/9. In response, LSG were bowled out for 108. Du Plessis’ hard-fought effort was among the coolest batting performances of the week.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (124 off 62 vs MI)

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in exceptional form in IPL 2023. He carried the momentum into the match against Mumbai Indians as he clobbered 124 off only 62 balls, his maiden ton in the IPL. Jaiswal’s heavy duty knock featured 16 fours and eight sixes, lifting Rajasthan to 212/7.

The 21-year-old dominated proceedings as the next best score in the innings was 18 by his opening partner Jos Buttler. The left-hander almost batted for the entire 20 overs, being dismissed by Arshad Khan with only a couple of deliveries left. The knock did not deserve to end up on the losing side, but MI’s batters were too good for RR on the day.

