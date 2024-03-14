Looking back at the top 5 nail-biting matches of IPL 2023 ft. CSK vs GT

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) was one for the history books as it saw the return of the home-and-away format, full-capacity crowds as well as the intriguing prospect of the impact player rule. All of the aforementioned factors contributed to some electrifying and thrilling matches, which ended in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifting their fifth title.

Given the immense quality of the teams partaking in the league, it is no surprise that there is not much to separate them on the field, leading to a staggering fraction of the matches heading to the final over.

A similar trend can be expected in the upcoming 2024 edition as well, where the players will be making the most of the T20 extravaganza to prepare themselves for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States.

On that note, let us take a look at the top 5 nail-biting matches of IPL 2023.

#1 CSK vs GT (IPL 2023 Final; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

Although the IPL has witnessed thrilling finales in the past, the 2023 final stood out from the lot. It marked the first final to be played on a reserve day after rain washed out the proceedings on the initially planned day on May 28.

As far as the cricketing action is concerned, GT made a strong case for back-to-back titles after posting 214-4 in the first innings, courtesy of Sai Sudharsan's brilliant 96.

CSK had do chase down 171 runs in 15 overs as per the revised target according to the DLS, after rain made its appearance right at the start of the run chase. The CSK batters stepped up for the cause, each player marking their presence with a crucial cameo, before Ravindra Jadeja scored successive boundaries off the final two deliveries off Mohit Sharma to secure the last-ball win and the title.

#2 GT vs KKR (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

Rinku Singh was a consistent performer in the lower middle order, but it was an afternoon clash in Ahmedabad against the defending champions that brought him into the spotlight.

KKR were handed a 205-run target following a brilliant fifty by Vijay Shankar in the first innings. The two-time winners were tottering at 28-2 at one stage, but bounced back with a 100-run partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana, with the former top-scoring the innings with 83 runs.

GT roared back into the match with stand-in skipper Rashid Khan claiming a hat-trick in the 17th over. With 43 runs required off the last over, and Rinku Singh struggling to get going, the odds were heavily in favor of GT.

Even with Rinku Singh slamming a couple of boundaries to end the penultimate over bowled by Josh Little, KKR still needed 29 runs off the final six deliveries.

The left-handed batter struck five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the final over to mark one of the greatest finishes in the entire league's history.

#3 RCB vs LSG (Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

After meeting in the Eliminator of the previous edition, the two franchises squared off in the 2023 edition in Bengaluru. A trademark show from RCB's top order propelled them to 212-2, with skipper Faf du Plessis top scoring with an unbeaten 79.

In reply, the visitors were reeling at 23-3 in the fourth over, as Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell ran riot with the new ball. However, LSG were not bowing out without a fight. Marcus Stoinis dragged LSG back into the contest with his big-hitting as skipper KL Rahul struggled at the other end.

Nicholas Pooran led the proceedings in the middle overs by scoring 62 runs off just 19 deliveries. However, it is the grand finish that remains firmly embedded in the fans' mind.

RCB took the contest into the final over, courtesy of some quick wickets, which included Ayush Badoni's bizarre hit-wicket. Harshal Patel struck twice in the final over, and even tried a run out at the non-striker's end to dismiss Avesh Khan, but could not get the execution. LSG eventually scampered through in the end and won the match by one wicket.

#4 SRH vs RR (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) delivered one of the greatest last-ball thrillers in IPL history during the 2023 season.

RR had slammed 214-2 at their home venue following Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson's heroics.

SRH, in the midst of an awful season, were surprisingly well in the run-chase after a strong response by their top order. Cameos from Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips took them close especially, with the latter scoring three sixes on the trot in the penultimate over, but RR were still favorites in the dying stages of the contest as the experienced Sandeep Sharma was entrusted to defend 17 runs off the last six balls.

RR had seemingly won the contest as the veteran pacer only conceded one six in the over and bowled a dot ball to finish things off. However, replays showed that he overstepped by a huge margin, leading to the ball being re-bowled. Pinch hitter Abdul Samad stepped up with a six to shock the home team and the crowd.

#5 MI vs RR (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

The Wankhede Stadium has played host to many a thrillers since the IPL's inception. The venue unsurprisingly witnessed a high-scoring thriller in the 2023 edition as well when the five-time champions hosted RR.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had scored a memorable century in the first innings, and carried RR to 212-7. MI lost Rohit Sharma early in the run-chase, outfoxed by a clever knuckleball by Sandeep Sharma.

The home side maintained the required run rate, with Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green playing important knocks. The in-form Suryakumar Yadav took over and it required a special catch from Sandeep Sharma to halt his free flowing innings.

Tim David and Tilak Varma took the game deep, before Jason Holder was entrusted with the task of defending 17 runs off the final over. The Australian hitter only needed three deliveries to wrap things up as he struck three mighty blows to end the contest.