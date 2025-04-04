LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host a match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians on April 4 in IPL 2025. It is the second home game of the season for LSG, who recently lost against the Punjab Kings on home turf in Lucknow.

Ad

After the match against PBKS, LSG mentor Zaheer Khan said in the press conference that they did not get a wicket that would suit their team. Khan even claimed that the pitch was more suitable to their opponents- PBKS.

It will be interesting to see if LSG get the pitch they wanted for the first game. Before the upcoming match starts, here's a look at the venue's pitch history and IPL records.

Ad

Trending

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records

Lucknow has hosted 15 games in the Indian Premier League. Initially, the pitch in Lucknow was slow and difficult to bat on. However, since IPL 2024, the batters have enjoyed more success here.

Here are some important stats to know from the previous 15 IPL games hosted by Lucknow:

IPL matches played: 15

Ad

Won by teams batting first: 7

Won by teams batting second: 7

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 89* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs DC, 2023

Highest team total: 235/6 - KKR vs LSG, 2024

Lowest team total: 108 - LSG vs RCB, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 177/4 - PBKS vs LSG, 2025

Average first innings score: 166.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

The Lucknow pitch report will be live from the stadium ahead of the toss. In the last match, the pitch seemed fantastic for batting as PBKS pulled off the highest successful run-chase at this venue.

Ad

LSG will have to adapt to their home conditions quickly. On the other side, MI will enjoy playing on a batter-friendly surface.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow last IPL match

Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in the last IPL game hosted by this stadium. Half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer guided PBKS to an eight-wicket win on April 1.

Ad

LSG and PBKS whacked a combined 19 maximums when they faced each other at this venue recently. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: LSG 171/7 (Nicholas Pooran 44, Arshdeep Singh 3/43) lost to PBKS 177/2 (Prabhsimran Singh 69, Digvesh Singh 2/30) by 8 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback