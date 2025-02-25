Matthew Mott joins DC: 5 former cricketers who have coached international teams and IPL franchises

Delhi Capitals (DC) announced former England coach Matthew Mott as their assistant for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Matthew Mott is a former first-class cricketer.

He played 66 first-class games, scoring 3723 runs at an average of 33.84 with seven hundreds and 20 fifties. Mott also picked up seven wickets. He coached the England Men's team during their 2022 T20 World Cup winning campaign. Mott also coached the Australian Women's team when they won the 2020 T20 World Cup.

He is now set to work as an assistant coach in the IPL. This is not the first instance where former cricketers have coached both international and IPL teams. That said, let us take a look at five such players who fall under this category.

5 former cricketers who have coached international teams and IPL franchises

#5 Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar is a former Indian cricketer who played 12 Tests, 15 ODIs, and also played 165 first-class matches. Bangar was appointed as the batting coach of the Indian team in 2016. Later on, he was promoted to the role of assistant coach till 2019.

Bangar has coached multiple teams in the IPL as well. In 2014, he was named as the assistant coach of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). In 2021, he was appointed as head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He parted ways with the franchise in 2023.

Former India captain Anil Kumble served as the head coach of the Indian team for a one-year term after being appointed in 2016. Ahead of the 2019 IPL season, Kumble was appointed head coach of Punjab Kings.

He ended his career as India's most successful spinner in Tests with 619 wickets from 132 matches. Kumble also played 271 ODIs and grabbed 337 wickets. Moreover, he also has a Test century to his name.

#3 Andy Flower

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower led his team and played 63 Test matches and 213 ODIs for his country. After his retirement, he was appointed as the assistant coach of the England cricket team in 2007. He was a part of their coaching set-up in different roles till 2014.

In 2020, he served as the assistant coach for the Punjab Kings before being appointed as the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants. He is currently serving as the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men's team in the IPL.

#2 Gary Kirsten

Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten is famously known for leading India to the 2011 ODI World Cup win as the head coach of the team. He played 101 Tests and 185 ODIs.

Kirsten also served briefly as Pakistan's white-ball coach recently. In the IPL, he was the head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019. He also served as the batting coach for the Gujarat Titans from 2022 to 2024.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid ended his tenure as the head coach of the Indian team after their victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India, amassing 13288 and 10889 runs respectively.

Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 season after he completed his coaching stint with the national team. He had also captained the franchise for two seasons in the past in 2012 and 2013.

