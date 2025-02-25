  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Matthew Mott joins DC: 5 former cricketers who have coached international teams and IPL franchises

Matthew Mott joins DC: 5 former cricketers who have coached international teams and IPL franchises

By Rishab Vm
Modified Feb 25, 2025 17:54 IST
India v England: Semi-Final - ICC Men
Matthew Mott with Rahul Dravid during the 2024 T20 World Cup - Source: Getty

Delhi Capitals (DC) announced former England coach Matthew Mott as their assistant for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Matthew Mott is a former first-class cricketer.

Ad

He played 66 first-class games, scoring 3723 runs at an average of 33.84 with seven hundreds and 20 fifties. Mott also picked up seven wickets. He coached the England Men's team during their 2022 T20 World Cup winning campaign. Mott also coached the Australian Women's team when they won the 2020 T20 World Cup.

He is now set to work as an assistant coach in the IPL. This is not the first instance where former cricketers have coached both international and IPL teams. That said, let us take a look at five such players who fall under this category.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

5 former cricketers who have coached international teams and IPL franchises

#5 Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar is a former Indian cricketer who played 12 Tests, 15 ODIs, and also played 165 first-class matches. Bangar was appointed as the batting coach of the Indian team in 2016. Later on, he was promoted to the role of assistant coach till 2019.

Bangar has coached multiple teams in the IPL as well. In 2014, he was named as the assistant coach of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). In 2021, he was appointed as head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He parted ways with the franchise in 2023.

Ad

#4 Anil Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble served as the head coach of the Indian team for a one-year term after being appointed in 2016. Ahead of the 2019 IPL season, Kumble was appointed head coach of Punjab Kings.

He ended his career as India's most successful spinner in Tests with 619 wickets from 132 matches. Kumble also played 271 ODIs and grabbed 337 wickets. Moreover, he also has a Test century to his name.

Ad

#3 Andy Flower

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower led his team and played 63 Test matches and 213 ODIs for his country. After his retirement, he was appointed as the assistant coach of the England cricket team in 2007. He was a part of their coaching set-up in different roles till 2014.

In 2020, he served as the assistant coach for the Punjab Kings before being appointed as the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants. He is currently serving as the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men's team in the IPL.

Ad

#2 Gary Kirsten

Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten is famously known for leading India to the 2011 ODI World Cup win as the head coach of the team. He played 101 Tests and 185 ODIs.

Kirsten also served briefly as Pakistan's white-ball coach recently. In the IPL, he was the head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019. He also served as the batting coach for the Gujarat Titans from 2022 to 2024.

#1 Rahul Dravid

Former India captain Rahul Dravid ended his tenure as the head coach of the Indian team after their victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India, amassing 13288 and 10889 runs respectively.

Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 season after he completed his coaching stint with the national team. He had also captained the franchise for two seasons in the past in 2012 and 2013.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी