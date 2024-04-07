MI Predicted Playing XI and Impact Subs vs DC for Match 20 of IPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

With no wins in three matches, the five-time champions are rooted to the bottom of the points table. Desperate for some momentum, Mumbai will welcome a clash against a side that is only barely above them in the standings, with two points from four games.

MI might need to make a couple of changes for their clash against DC, with a star player returning and other tweaks being needed in the bowling department.

MI's squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shreyas Gopal, Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Here is MI's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 20 of IPL 2024 against DC.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan (wk)

MI might need to make wholesale changes in the other two departments, but there are no doubts regarding their opening combination. Captain Rohit Sharma and keeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who haven't fired in unison so far, will be up against the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to clear a fitness test on the morning of the match and play his first game of IPL 2024. The star batter could bat at No. 3, pushing Naman Dhir out of the side.

Dewald Brevis doesn't seem ready for the IPL level yet, and Mumbai might want to beef up their power in the middle order by including Romario Shepherd. Both Hardik Pandya and Tim David haven't been at their destructive best this year, and Shepherd's power could be a massive weapon at the Wankhede Stadium.

If MI want to go batting heavy, they could include Nehal Wadhera, who is yet to play in IPL 2024, at the expense of one of their bowling options. But they could choose to have just the seven batting options and try to put their eggs in the bowling basket.

Lower Order: Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Piyush Chawla

Gerald Coetzee hasn't had a great start to his IPL career, and there's a chance that he will be dropped for another overseas quick. However, MI don't have anyone who can hit the high 140s like the South African, who could be given a longer rope.

The Kwena Maphaka experiment hasn't worked so far, and the Indians might consider benching him for either Luke Wood or Nuwan Thushara. Wood is a decent powerplay option, but Thushara's death-bowling ability could elevate the entire bowling attack by giving it flexibility.

Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Jasprit Bumrah will be the Indian names in the MI bowling unit.

MI's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Gerald Coetzee, Nuwan Thushara.

Other impact sub candidates: Shivalik Sharma, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Anshul Kamboj, Vishnu Vinod.