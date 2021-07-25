MI Remaining matches for 2021: Mumbai Indians Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2021 Phase 2

The Mumbai Indians will resume their IPL 2021 campaign on September 19 with a match against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

The Mumbai-based franchise defeated the Super Kings in their previous IPL game and now have an opportunity to record back-to-back wins against the MS Dhoni-led outfit.

As has been the case in most seasons, the Mumbai Indians started their campaign with a defeat. Earlier this year, the Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated them in a nail-biting thriller at MA Chidambaram Stadium to begin IPL 2021.

However, after that defeat, the Mumbai Indians got back on track by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Before IPL 2021 was suspended, the Mumbai-based franchise attained a place in the top 4, with eight points to their name from seven matches. It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma and co. can win the IPL trophy in the UAE again.

Here's a look at the schedule for the remaining matches of the Mumbai Indians in the league phase of IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians full schedule for IPL 2021 Phase 2

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Match 34: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, September 23, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Match 51: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, October 5, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar