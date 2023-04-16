MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and IPL records

The Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium today (April 16) in IPL 2023. It will be the first afternoon match of the season at this venue.

Mumbai Indians have played three matches so far in IPL 2023, with only one of them taking place at the Wankhede Stadium. MI lost that game against the Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have won one of their two away matches so far this season. They will be keen to return to winning ways after their defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (April 14) evening.

Before the game between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders starts, here's a look at the pitch history of Mumbai.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records & stats

The pitch in Mumbai is famous for being a batting paradise. Over the last 15 years, several IPL teams have posted big totals while playing at this stadium. Since it is an afternoon match, more runs are expected in the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.

Teams batting second have achieved more success than teams batting first in Mumbai. The captain winning the toss may elect to field first.

Here's a list of some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL matches played at this stadium.

IPL matches played: 103

Matches won by teams batting first: 48

Matches won by teams batting second: 55

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022.

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008.

Highest successful run-chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings, 2019.

Average first-innings score: 166

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium helps the batters a lot. The pacers and spinners receive some help from the surface, but the batters end up dominating the contests.

Fans can watch the pitch report for this IPL 2023 match live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema a few minutes before Rohit Sharma and Nitish Rana walk out for the toss. More details about the pitch will be available at that time.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Last IPL match

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the previous match hosted by Wankhede Stadium. MI scored 157/8 in their 20 overs. In reply, Ajinkya Rahane's quickfire half-century helped CSK score 159/3 in 18.1 overs.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets for CSK in that game. Here's a short summary of that match:

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 157/8 (Ishan Kishan 32, Ravindra Jadeja 3/20) lost to Chennai Super Kings 159/3 (Ajinkya Rahane 61, Kumar Kartikeya 1/24) by seven wickets.

