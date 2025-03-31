MI vs KKR, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

Wankhede Stadium will play host to a match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31. It is the third game of IPL 2025 for MI, who have suffered two defeats so far.
On the other side, KKR started with a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but bounced back by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. KKR will be keen to record their second consecutive away win of IPL 2025.
Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between MI and KKR, here's a look at the pitch history of the Wankhede Stadium.
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records
116 IPL matches have happened in Mumbai, with teams winning the toss emerging victorious in 60 games. On the other side, teams losing the toss have a 48.28% win percentage.
Here are some other crucial numbers to know from the previous IPL games played at this iconic stadium in Mumbai:
IPL matches played: 116
Won by teams batting first: 54
Won by teams batting second: 62
Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI, 2015
Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs CSK, 2011
Highest team total: 235/1 - RCB vs MI, 2015
Lowest team total: 67 - KKR vs MI, 2008
Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - MI vs RR, 2023
Average first innings score: 170.
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report
The pitch report will be live from Mumbai before the coin toss takes place. Generally, the venue offers a batting paradise, and a high scoring game should be on the cards.
Teams batting second have a higher win percentage. Thus, the team winning the toss will likely prefer to bowl first.
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last IPL match
Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in the last IPL game hosted by this stadium. It was a high-scoring game, where LSG scored 214/6 and MI finished with 196/6 in their 20 overs.
The batters of the two teams smacked 22 sixes in that game between MI and LSG. Here's a summary of the scorecard:
Brief scores: LSG 214/6 (Nicholas Pooran 75, Nuwan Thushara 3/28) beat MI 196/6 (Rohit Sharma 68, Ravi Bishnoi 2/37) by 18 runs.
