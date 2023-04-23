MI vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 31

Match 31 of the IPL 2023 happened last night at the Wankhede Stadium, where the Mumbai Indians lost against the Punjab Kings by 13 runs. In a high-scoring thriller where more than 400 runs were scored in 40 overs, PBKS emerged victorious against the five-time champions.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first at the Wankhede Stadium. It looked like the decision worked in MI's favor initially, as the Punjab Kings lost four wickets before touching the 100-run mark. With Shikhar Dhawan not playing, many fans felt that PBKS would finish with a total of around 170–175.

However, a counter-attacking 92-run fifth-wicket partnership between Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia brought the Kings back into the contest. A fantastic seven-ball 25 from Jitesh Sharma helped the visitors finish with 214 runs on the board.

Chasing 215 for the win, MI lost the big wicket of Ishan Kishan in the powerplay itself. Rohit Sharma's 44 and half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green kept MI's hopes alive, but a four-wicket haul from Arshdeep Singh denied the home team a win.

The IPL 2023 match between MI and PBKS entertained the fans a lot, and here's a look at the three moments that generated a buzz among the fans on social media.

#1 Arshdeep Singh breaks the middle stump twice in the last over of the IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians needed 16 runs off six balls to win the match. Some fans considered MI the favorites because of the crazy run-chases that have happened in the IPL this year. However, Arshdeep Singh executed his plans to perfection in the 20th over.

He nailed his yorkers. Two of his six deliveries broke the middle stump as well. Tilak Varma was the first to be dismissed in that fashion on the third ball, followed by Impact Player Nehal Wadhera's wicket on the fourth delivery.

#2 Jitesh Sharma's epic cameo

Although Sam Curran won the Man of the Match award and Arshdeep Singh received heaps of praise for his bowling, one of the reasons behind the Punjab Kings' win was also Jitesh Sharma's cameo of 25 runs from just seven deliveries.

The wicket-keeper batter hit four sixes off seven balls in the slog overs. He set a new record for the highest strike rate (357.14) by a Punjab Kings batter in an IPL innings. PBKS won this IPL 2023 match by 13 runs, highlighting the impact of Jitesh's knock.

#3 Wankhede Stadium celebrated Sachin Tendulkar's birthday in IPL 2023

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



When the entire Wankhede Stadium collectively wished Happy Birthday to the legendary



#TATAIPL | #MIvPBKS A special birthday celebration When the entire Wankhede Stadium collectively wished Happy Birthday to the legendary @sachin_rt

Mumbai Indians' icon Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday today. The Master Blaster was present at the Wankhede Stadium last night for the match between MI and PBKS. He cut the cake at the venue as the entire stadium wished him a Happy Birthday.

Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar was in action last night. Arjun bowled his first two overs well, picking up the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh. However, he conceded 31 runs to Punjab Kings in his third over.

