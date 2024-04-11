MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 11, 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 25th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI won their last game against Delhi Capitals by 29 runs, jumping from 10th eighth in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, despite a century from Virat Kohli, suffered their fourth loss of the season against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. They sit in the ninth position with one win from five matches.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you could opt for in the upcoming MI vs RCB Dream11 match.

#3 Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 7.0 credits

Rajat Patidar in action (credits: iplt20.com)

Rajat Patidar has had an underwhelming start to IPL 2024, managing just 50 runs with a strike rate of 108.69.

However, Patidar's track record at the Wankhede Stadium is impressive, scoring 172 runs in four games at an average of 57. If RCB's top order falters, Patidar could be the man to step up and make an impact.

#2 Cameron Green (RCB) - 7.5 credits

Cameron Green in action (credits: iplt20.com)

Cameron Green bats at No. 3 and also bowls two to three overs for RCB. However, he has underperformed this season with just 68 runs and two wickets in five matches.

Green smashed his maiden IPL century the last time he played at the Wankhede Stadium. Overall, he has scored 229 runs in seven matches at this venue at an average of 76 as well as taking four wickets.

#1 Romario Shepherd (MI) - 7.5 credits

Romario Shepherd during a post-match interview (credits: iplt20.com)

After a 15-run unbeaten knock in his debut for MI against Hyderabad, Romario Shepherd played an outstanding innings of 39* off 10 balls in the last game against Delhi Capitals. His knock included three fours and four sixes.

While Shepherd was expensive with the ball (54 from 4 overs) he did take the crucial wicket of David Warner. Expect the West Indian to fetch plenty of fantasy points with both bat and ball against RCB.

