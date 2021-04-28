MI vs RR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 24 of IPL 2021

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) recorded a victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous IPL 2021 fixture. Although the Royals are not at full strength, they will be keen to continue their winning momentum in the competition.

The Jaipur-based franchise will open their Delhi leg of IPL 2021 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday afternoon. Like RR, MI have not been at their best this season.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit kicked off their campaign with a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). But they improved their position in the IPL table with wins over the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Unfortunately, MI could not end hold on to their winning run.

The Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings recorded victories over the Mumbai Indians in their last two games at MA Chidambaram Stadium. MI ended the Chennai leg on a bad note but will aim to make a fresh start in Delhi. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats against RR in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have beaten each other 12 times in the Indian Premier League. Last year, the two franchises locked horns twice in the United Arab Emirates.

The Mumbai Indians beat the Royals by 57 runs in their first fixture. Ben Stokes' century in their second game helped the Jaipur-based franchise win by eight wickets.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Sanju Samson (485 runs) is the highest run-getter in the IPL matches between MI and RR. When RR last battled MI, Shreyas Gopal returned with figures of 2/30 in his four overs.

Kieron Pollard has enjoyed playing against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He has scored 357 runs and picked up 15 wickets versus the Jaipur-based franchise. It will be exciting to see how Pollard performs against RR this season.

Mumbai are having a tough season this year

Rajasthan Royals need help from other franchises

The Royals have a severely depleted squad this season. They lost their best bowler Jofra Archer before the start of the tournament to an elbow injury which was followed by the exit of Ben Stokes (finger injury).

Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye have now left the Royals camp owing to the ongoing pandemic in the country. RR has been left with just four foreign players on their roster and is reportedly seeking help from other franchises to get players on loan for the rest of the season.