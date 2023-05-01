MI vs RR, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of the Match, Scorecard & Records

The 42nd match of IPL 2023 is in the history books. Mumbai Indians gained their fourth win of the season last night by defeating the Rajasthan Royals. Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant half-century inspired MI to a six-wicket win over RR.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium. Samson's decision worked in his team's favor as RR scored 212/7 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with a hundred in the first innings.

Chasing 213 for a win, MI lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma in the second over itself. But Yadav's half-century and 40s from Tim David and Cameron Green helped MI win by six wickets in the 20th over.

Now that the game between MI and RR has ended, here's a look at the scorecard, records broken, and award winners from this IPL 2023 match.

List of all award winners in the MI vs RR match, IPL 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal won several awards for his knock [Image: IPL on Twitter]

Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant innings of 124 runs. Opening the batting for the Rajasthan Royals, Jaiswal scored 124 runs off just 62 deliveries.

The likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer failed to impress in Mumbai, but Jaiswal held one end till the 20th over and guided RR past 200.

Here is the complete list of the award winners in the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals:

Player of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (124 off 62)

Game-changer of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Catch of the Match: Sandeep Sharma

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Longest Six of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Electric Striker of the Match: Tim David (strike rate of 321.43)

Most Fours of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (16 fours)

MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Scorecards of IPL 2023 match between RR and MI (Image: Sportskeeda)

Yashasvi Jaiswal fought like a lone warrior for the Rajasthan Royals. He whacked 16 fours and 8 sixes in his 124-run knock. The next top-scorer for the Royals was Jos Buttler, who managed just 18 runs off 19 balls. Arshad Khan picked up a three-wicket haul for the Mumbai Indians.

Chasing 213, MI did not get off to the best start, but Suryakumar Yadav's 29-ball 55 and Tim David's 14-ball 45* inspired them to a six-wicket win. Cameron Green played a handy knock of 44 runs as well. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a decent spell of 2/27 for RR.

MI vs RR, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match

Multiple records were broken during the 42nd match of IPL 2023. Here's a list of some of the top stats from the match between Mumbai and Rajasthan:

Mumbai Indians set a new record for the highest successful run-chase in IPL matches at Wankhede Stadium. They chased down 213 and broke their own record of 198 against Punjab Kings, achieved in 2019. This was the first instance in IPL that 4 totals of 200 were recorded on the same day. Earlier in the day, CSK scored 200/4 and PBKS won the match by scoring 201. Yashasvi Jaiswal broke Sanju Samson's record for the highest individual score by an Indian for RR. Jaiswal scored 124, breaking Samson's record of 119 against PBKS in 2021.

