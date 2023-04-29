MI vs RR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians are currently struggling at the bottom half of the points table with six points, winning three and losing four games so far. They were taken apart by the defending champions Gujarat Titans in their last outing.

After being asked to bat, the defending champions posted a mammoth score of 207/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of an impressive half-century from Shubman Gill (56). In response, the Mumbai Indians kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 152/9 in 20 overs. Nehal Wadhera top-scored for the team with 40 runs in just 21 balls.

After losing back-to-back games, the Rajasthan Royals returned to winning ways by beating the Chennai Super Kings with a convincing 32-run win. They currently sit comfortably on top of the table with 10 points, winning five of their seven games.

Batting first, Yashasvi Jaiswal (77) helped them get off to a quick start as the team posted a massive total of 202/5 on the board. In response, the spinners bowled tight lines and lengths and restricted the Super Kings to just 170/6 to win the game by 32 runs. Adam Zampa and Ravi Ashwin picked up three and two wickets respectively.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 42, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 30, 2023, Sunday, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a belter of a track where the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Once set, the batters can exploit the conditions and play their strokes freely. However, spinners will play a vital role in the middle overs. The average first innings score at the venue is anywhere between 170 and 190.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Mumbai on Sunday are expected to hover between 28 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Expect Mumbai Indians to field the same 11 despite the loss against Gujarat Titans.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith

Rajasthan Royals

Expect Trent Boult to return to the side in place of Adam Zampa after missing the last game due to a niggle.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravi Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction

The Royals returned to winning ways in their previous outing. The team will be high on confidence after beating the table-toppers in the previous game. The Mumbai Indians have now lost two consecutive games and will have to be at their best to take down an in-form Royals.

Rajasthan Royals look a more balanced side and are expected to outperform Mumbai Indians.

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) to win the Match 42 of IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

