MI vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 33

The Mumbai Indians (MI) locked horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday, April 17, in match No. 33 of IPL 2025. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai completed a comfortable four-wicket victory, successfully chasing a 163-run target.

After being asked to bat first, SRH registered 162/5 in 20 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma was their top batter in the contest, scoring 40 runs off 28 balls. Keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen finished with a decent 37-run knock in 28 balls.

Aniket Verma chipped in with an 18-run cameo off eight deliveries, helping Hyderabad finish on a high note. Will Jacks picked up two wickets, while Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya claimed one scalp each.

All of Mumbai's top and middle order batters made substantial contributions in the run chase. Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton were the top scorers with the bat, scoring 36 (26 balls) and 31 (23 balls), respectively.

Mumbai chased the target in 18.1 overs to claim two valuable points. They are now placed seventh in the standings, with three wins from seven games. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have won two out of their seven fixtures and are ninth on the table.

Jacks was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance. On that note, let's look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans.

MI vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans

#1 Both MI and SRH are denied wickets due to no-balls

Hyderabad opener Travis Head was caught at deep midwicket off Hardik Pandya's bowling in the 10th over of the innings. While Mumbai were delighted with the breakthrough, the joy was shortlived as the dreaded siren played spoilsport.

Hardik had overstepped and Head got a big reprieve due to the no-ball.

Interesngly, even a Mumbai batter got a lifeline later in the match due to a no-ball. The incident took place in the seventh over of the run chase.

In leg spinner Zeeshan Ansari's first over, Pat Cummins completed a fine catch to dismiss Ryan Rickelton. The batter started walking back to the dug out and even crossed the boundary ropes.

However, the fourth umpire asked him to wait as they were checking for a no-ball. Replays showed that keeper Heinrich Klaasen's gloves were in front of the stumps after the ball was delivered and thus, it was given a no-ball.

#2 Hardik Pandya leaks 22 runs from the last over as SRH finish their innings with a flurry

Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya bowled the crucial 20th over in the first innings. Aniket Verma got the better of the all-rounder, hitting back-to-back sixes on the second and third deliveries.

To make matters worse for Hardik, even the final ball went for a maximum, as Pat Cummins sent the ball over the deep square-leg fence. SRH finished their innings well, accumulating 22 runs from the last six balls.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav checks Abhishek Sharma's pockets for a note

Abhishek Sharma slammed his maiden IPL century during SRH's IPL 2025 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 12. After crossing the three-figure mark, the southpaw celebrated by taking out a note from his pocket that read - 'This one is for Orange Army.'

During the recenty concluded contest, Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav was seen playfully checking Abhishek's pockets, possibly trying to find a similar note. Here's a video of the incident:

