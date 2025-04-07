Mohammed Siraj vs Jasprit Bumrah - comparing their stats after 97 IPL matches

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are two of India's best fast bowlers going around at present. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Siraj is representing the Gujarat Titans (GT), while Bumrah is a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI).
Siraj has had a solid start to the IPL 2025 season. After being released by his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and being dropped from India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad, the pacer seems to be on a redemption path. He has bagged nine wickets from four games already at an average of 13.77 and an economy rate of 7.75.
Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, has been out of action since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after sustaining a serious injury during the fifth Test in Sydney. He missed the Champions Trophy and did not start the IPL 2025 season for MI either. However, he is set to return to the field and is likely to play in their upcoming clash against RCB on Monday, April 7.
That said, here is a comparison of the stats of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL after 97 matches.
Comparing the stats of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah after 97 IPL matches
#1 Most wickets
Mohammed Siraj began his IPL career in 2017. He has played 97 games in his career so far and has represented the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and RCB before joining GT. From 97 games, he has picked up 102 wickets.
On the other hand, Jaspri Bumrah's first season was in 2013, and he has only played for MI so far. Overall, he has played 133 matches and grabbed 165 wickets. Looking at his numbers from his first 97 matches, Bumrah had picked up 113 wickets.
#2 Average and Economy Rate
Mohammed Siraj has grown over the years in his IPL career. From 97 games, he has an average of 28.88 and an economy rate of 8.60 with the ball in hand.
Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has maintained an average of 22.51 and an economy rate of 7.30 in his IPL career so far. Looking at his first 97 matches in the league, Bumrah had an average of 23.96 and an economy rate of 7.37.
The MI pacer had a better average and economy rate as compared to Siraj in his first 97 IPL games.
#3 Most 4-wicket and 5-wicket hauls
Mohammed Siraj has picked up three four-wicket hauls in his 97 IPL matches to date. The GT pacer does not have a five-wicket haul yet. His best figures of 4/17 came in their previous match against SRH in the ongoing season.
As for Jasprit Bumrah, he has bagged two four-wicket and as many five-wicket hauls from his 133-match IPL career. Both of his four-wicket hauls came in his first 97 IPL games. Like Siraj, Bumrah did not have a five-wicket haul during that phase either. His best figures of 4/14 came against the Delhi Capitals in the 2020 season.
#4 Contribution in winning cause
Mohammed Siraj has picked up 62 wickets in a winning cause out of his 102 scalps so far. He has had an average of 22.00 and an economy rate of 7.75.
Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 104 wickets in a winning cause in his IPL career. From his first 97 games, he picked up 80 wickets in a winning cause at an average of 17.31 and an economy rate of 6.57.
Conclusion
Mohammed Siraj has been consistent more often than not in the last few IPL seasons. Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, has been one of the best in the business. Both bowlers have played key roles for their teams in the league.
However, Bumrah beats Siraj on the number of wickets, average, and economy rate when their first 97 IPL games are compared. Both bowlers have the same number of four and five-wicket hauls in this stage.
Looking at the impact, Bumrah is ahead of Siraj with more wickets, a better average, and an economy rate in winning causes.
