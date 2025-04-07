Mohammed Siraj vs Jasprit Bumrah - comparing their stats after 97 IPL matches

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 07, 2025 14:24 IST
Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in action in the IPL (Image Credits: Getty)
Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in action in the IPL (Image Credits: Getty)

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are two of India's best fast bowlers going around at present. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Siraj is representing the Gujarat Titans (GT), while Bumrah is a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ad

Siraj has had a solid start to the IPL 2025 season. After being released by his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and being dropped from India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad, the pacer seems to be on a redemption path. He has bagged nine wickets from four games already at an average of 13.77 and an economy rate of 7.75.

Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, has been out of action since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after sustaining a serious injury during the fifth Test in Sydney. He missed the Champions Trophy and did not start the IPL 2025 season for MI either. However, he is set to return to the field and is likely to play in their upcoming clash against RCB on Monday, April 7.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That said, here is a comparison of the stats of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL after 97 matches.

Comparing the stats of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah after 97 IPL matches

#1 Most wickets

Mohammed Siraj began his IPL career in 2017. He has played 97 games in his career so far and has represented the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and RCB before joining GT. From 97 games, he has picked up 102 wickets.

Ad

On the other hand, Jaspri Bumrah's first season was in 2013, and he has only played for MI so far. Overall, he has played 133 matches and grabbed 165 wickets. Looking at his numbers from his first 97 matches, Bumrah had picked up 113 wickets.

PlayerMatchesInningsWickets
Mohammed Siraj9797102
Jasprit Bumrah9797113
Ad

#2 Average and Economy Rate

Mohammed Siraj has grown over the years in his IPL career. From 97 games, he has an average of 28.88 and an economy rate of 8.60 with the ball in hand.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has maintained an average of 22.51 and an economy rate of 7.30 in his IPL career so far. Looking at his first 97 matches in the league, Bumrah had an average of 23.96 and an economy rate of 7.37.

Ad

The MI pacer had a better average and economy rate as compared to Siraj in his first 97 IPL games.

PlayerMatchesAverageEconomy rate
Mohammed Siraj9728.888.60
Jasprit Bumrah9723.967.37
Ad

#3 Most 4-wicket and 5-wicket hauls

Mohammed Siraj has picked up three four-wicket hauls in his 97 IPL matches to date. The GT pacer does not have a five-wicket haul yet. His best figures of 4/17 came in their previous match against SRH in the ongoing season.

As for Jasprit Bumrah, he has bagged two four-wicket and as many five-wicket hauls from his 133-match IPL career. Both of his four-wicket hauls came in his first 97 IPL games. Like Siraj, Bumrah did not have a five-wicket haul during that phase either. His best figures of 4/14 came against the Delhi Capitals in the 2020 season.

Ad
PlayerMatches4-wicket haul5-wicket haulBest Figures
Mohammed Siraj972 04/17
Jasprit Bumrah972 04/14
Ad

#4 Contribution in winning cause

Mohammed Siraj has picked up 62 wickets in a winning cause out of his 102 scalps so far. He has had an average of 22.00 and an economy rate of 7.75.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 104 wickets in a winning cause in his IPL career. From his first 97 games, he picked up 80 wickets in a winning cause at an average of 17.31 and an economy rate of 6.57.

PlayerMatchesWicketsAverageEconomy Rate
Mohmmed Siraj976222.007.75
Jasprit Bumrah978017.316.57
Ad

Conclusion

Mohammed Siraj has been consistent more often than not in the last few IPL seasons. Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, has been one of the best in the business. Both bowlers have played key roles for their teams in the league.

However, Bumrah beats Siraj on the number of wickets, average, and economy rate when their first 97 IPL games are compared. Both bowlers have the same number of four and five-wicket hauls in this stage.

Looking at the impact, Bumrah is ahead of Siraj with more wickets, a better average, and an economy rate in winning causes.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी