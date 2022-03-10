Mumbai Indians' new signing Tim David lands in Mumbai for the IPL

Newly acquired Mumbai Indians star Tim David has landed in Mumbai for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions snapped up the Australian at the IPL 2022 Auction for a whopping ₹8.25 crore.

The 25-year old became the first Singaporean to play in the IPL last season. He was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement player for Finn Allen. However, he played just one game in the tournament and failed to make an impact.

Despite his ordinary outing in his maiden IPL game, he had plenty of suitors at the auction table this season. The Singaporean-born Australian player started a bidding war at the auction, before finally being picked up by the Mumbai Indians.

In a video released by the Mumbai Indians on their social media, the franchise confirmed that their newly acquired star had landed in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

Here's what Tim had to say:

"Excited to be here, excited to be in India for the first time. And at a great franchise. Hopefully, we can play some really good cricket this season and entertain the fans and then win a lot of games."

Tim David has a reputation as a finisher

A rather lesser-known commodity in the upper echelons of the cricketing circuit, Tim David has been making waves with his recent performances around the globe. He has already played in the Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League, Vitality Blast, the Hundred and the Pakistan Super League.

He was the player to watch out for in the Regional Finals of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in 2019. In 14 T20I matches for the Singapore, the 25-year old scored 558 runs at a staggering strike rate of 158.52.

In the most recent PSL season, he was the batter with the highest strike rate (minimum of 100 runs scored), striking at a rate of almost 195. In 11 matches, the Multan Sultans batter belted 278 runs and executed the role of a finisher for the defending champions.

This will be the Singaporean's first visit to India and he will be looking to put on a show for the Mumbai fans.

