Welcome to the big league, Tim David

In 2021, Tim David became the first Singaporean to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was picked as a replacement player by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the second leg of the covid-hit season.

However, David played just one game last season and didn't get the opportunity to showcase his talent on the world's biggest stage. While the murmurs of his talent were making rounds, he remained a fairly unknown commodity during that time.

Things were a bit different at this year's auction though. There was a certain buzz around the IPL auction room in Bengaluru on Sunday evening when Tim David's name came up.

A bunch of franchises had done their homework on the Singaporean international. In a matter of minutes, four franchisees were up and bidding for the 25-year old.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings were the first ones to jump out of their seats to begin bidding. The Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals didn't shy away either.

Amid all the frenzy, Akash Ambani at the Mumbai Indians table waited patiently before making his intentions clear. Mumbai eventually swooped in late and got their man at whopping ₹8.25 crore.

That's a significant amount of money for a player whose only international appearances have been with an associate nation. However, David is eligible to play for Australia and his recent performances in franchise tournaments around the globe have caught the eye of national selectors.

This, less than three years after he was delisted by Western Australia.

Back to old routes

It was in 2019, when Tim David was delisted by Western Australia. The all-rounder decided to follow in his father's footsteps and represent Singapore. David joined the Singapore squad ahead of the Regional Finals of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

In less than three months' time, the Singaporean was named as the player to watch out for in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in the UAE. In 14 T20I matches played for the associate nation, David scored 558 runs at a staggering strike rate of 158.52. His stock kept rising.

An eventful 2021 for Tim David

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Tim David sold to Mumbai Indians at 8.25cr. Tim David sold to Mumbai Indians at 8.25cr. https://t.co/bUkPPHwI8j

After making his T20 debut in the Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers in 2018, Tim David created a reputation as a dasher. He moved to the Hobart Hurricanes in for the 2020-2021 season, embarking on an unforgettable year around the globe. He hit 218 runs, striking at 163.90 - the highest in this year’s BBL of anyone who has scored more than 100 runs.

In May 2021, in the PSL Mini Replacement Draft for the second leg of the postponed 2021 Pakistan Super League, David was signed by the Lahore Qalandars. He came in as a replacement for Joe Burns. In just six matches, David belted 180 runs at a strike rate of 166.

On the back of that success, David made his mark in England after being signed by Surrey. He played their final two matches in the Vitality Blast, before smashing two centuries in the Royal One Day Cup.

In the final of the The Hundred, David showed the kind of impact he can have in any given situation. He scored 15 off six balls. He then came up with a catch and a crucial runout of Liam Livingstone, playing a significant role in the Southern Brave winning the tournament.

Before heading into the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, he lit up the Caribbean Premier League with St. Lucia Kings. Hammering 282 runs at a strike rate of 146, Tim David broke open the doors to enter the big leagues.

CPL T20 @CPL #IPLMegaAuction2022 No surprise to see Tim David heading off to the IPL, this guy can hit a cricket ball! @SaintLuciaKings No surprise to see Tim David heading off to the IPL, this guy can hit a cricket ball! @SaintLuciaKings #IPLMegaAuction2022 https://t.co/4k84qYKsnn

Welcome to the big league, Tim David

Ahead of the ongoing PSL season, Tim David was signed by defending champions Multan Sultans. The 6ft 5in giant picked a good time to notch onto a different level ahead of the IPL auction weekend. He has so far scored 221 runs at an average of 55, striking at a rate of close to 207.

Boies Pilled Bell⁴⁵🎐👨‍⚕ @Im_Perfect45



34 off 18

51 off 19

71 off 29

28 off 16



Welcome To Tim David last 4 ings in T20 .34 off 1851 off 1971 off 2928 off 16Welcome To @mipaltan Tim David last 4 ings in T20 .34 off 1851 off 1971 off 2928 off 16Welcome To @mipaltan 🔥 https://t.co/s9FieSiJPm

The 25-year old is not only putting up incredible performances all around the globe but he's also managing to get better with every competition. His numbers in the middle order of T20 cricket could put some of the best top-order batters to shame. That's how good the lad is.

What makes him so special?

Well, the fact that he has no apparent weakness in his game is the answer. He's not in the 'AB de Villiers mold' of players who could sweep a pinpoint yorker for six behind square leg. However, if the bowler misses his mark by the slightest against the Australian giants, David will be punish them!

More so, he is the kind of batter who relishes opportunities to finish the games for his side.

Tim David uses his long-leavers and towering figure quite effectively. Playing in the traditional 'V' he can muscle it a mighty long way and also tackle the short ball better than most.

What stands out the most, though, is his excellent game against spin bowling. David's excellent numbers against pace and spin make him a threat at any stage of the innings, which allows his teams to exploit tactical matchups.

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst #IUvMS Tim David is an excellent T20 batsman in lots of respects, but his record against leg spin - particularly as a right-hander - is remarkable. He averages 59 against leg spin in T20, striking at 154. #HBLPSL7 Tim David is an excellent T20 batsman in lots of respects, but his record against leg spin - particularly as a right-hander - is remarkable. He averages 59 against leg spin in T20, striking at 154. #HBLPSL7 #IUvMS

We've witnessed David Warner break through and fast-track into the Australian side without playing a single Sheffield Shield game. It was the immense talent and belief in his abilities that made him the all-format force to reckon with, that he is today.

In an interview with Cricinfo last year, Tim David admitted his ambitions to play for Australia.

"Of course I have an ambition to play for Australia. If that opportunity came up through a prolonged period of good performances, I’d love to take that.

The 25-year old has certainly held his end of the bargain with a prolonged period of good performances. Should Tim David continue his good form and produce the goods for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, he could find himself in the reckoning for a spot in the Australian T20 World Cup squad this year.

