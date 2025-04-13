"98 pe single phir 99 pe single" - Yuvraj Singh's hilarious quip after Abhishek Sharma's stunning 141 in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh applauded SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma for his scintillating century in the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 12. Abhishek stepped up for his team with a sensational knock of 141 (55) in a steep chase of 246 and helped them end their four-match losing streak. It was a much-needed knock for the southpaw after failing in the first five games this season.

Yuvraj Singh, who has been Abhishek's mentor, was highly impressed with his protege's mature performance in a high-pressure situation. He hailed the youngster for playing a match-winning innings with good composure. On his X handle, Yuvraj wrote:

"Wah sharma ji ke bete! 98 pe single phir 99 pe single! Itni maturity ha am nahi ho rahi! (Well done, Mr. Sharma's son. A single on 98, then a single on 99. So much maturity.) Great knock @IamAbhiSharma4 well played @TravisHead24 these openers are a treat to watch together!"

Singh also appreciated Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, who played a magnificent knock of 82 (36) in the first innings of the game.

"Well played @ShreyasIyer15 great to watch as well."

"Special thank you to Yuvi Paaji"- Abhishek Sharma after his century in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

After receiving the Player of the Match award at the post-match presentation, Abhishek Sharma expressed gratitude for the support he received during the lean patch before this game. He said:

"It is not easy for any player going through that form and then switch it around. But thank you to the team and the captain for the support. I knew I had it in me. I talked to Travis about it. I never play anything behind the wicket. But I invented some shots today as they were trying to bowl outside off. It was a good wicket to execute them.

Sharma added:

"We want to accelerate from the first ball. That is what we have been trying for first match. The partnership I had with Travis spurred me on. Losing four matches back to back is tough. I wanted to break the losing streak. The atmosphere in the team has still been good. Special thank you to Yuvi Paaji (Yuvraj Singh) as well as Suryakumar Yadav. They have been in touch."

Abhishek Sharma will return to the field on Thursday (April 17) when SRH face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

