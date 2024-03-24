Aakash Chopra picks the 3 standout performers in KKR's IPL 2024 win vs SRH

Aakash Chopra has chosen three standout performers from the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2024 win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

KKR set SRH a mammoth 209-run target after being asked to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23. The home team then restricted Pat Cummins and company to 204/7 to register a narrow four-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Andre Russell as one of the star performers for KKR for the blazing knock he played.

"Andre Russell is the first. He used to send balls on an aerial journey earlier, it seemed like he had launched a space mission now. It seemed like he would send one or two balls to the Chandrayaan, the moon's south pole," he said (18:40).

The former KKR player added that Russell's destructive form will hold the franchise in good stead.

"Him batting like this is great news for Kolkata. It didn't seem like he would come in such destructive form because he had been very cold for the last two years but when he plays like this, he is absolutely incredible," Chopra noted.

Russell smashed an unbeaten 64 off just 25 balls, a knock studded with three fours and seven sixes. He also picked up two crucial wickets and was duly awarded the Player of the Match.

"If you can find a finisher like Andre Russell, it's Heinrich Klaasen" - Aakash Chopra

Heinrich Klaasen smoked eight sixes in his 29-ball 63. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Heinrich Klaasen as the star performer for the SunRisers Hyderabad for virtually taking his side to an improbable win.

"A lot of runs were scored (by KKR) and then came the second performance. His name is Heinrich Klaasen. If you can find a finisher like Andre Russell, it's Heinrich Klaasen. He hit sixes easily at that number against both spin and fast bowling. Heinrich Klaasen probably has a bigger range and Russell probably has more power," he elaborated (19:35).

The cricketer-turned-commentator chose Harshit Rana as the third standout player for his match-winning final over.

Last but not the least, Harshit Rana. 13 runs were required off the last over. The costliest player in this league's history had bowled this year's most expensive over. After that, to save 13 after getting hit for a six off the first ball, well done Harshit Rana," Chopra stated.

The former India opener also claimed that Suyash Sharma had already taken the catch of the tournament. He noted that the spectacular effort from the KKR spinner helped Rana get rid of Klaasen, a dismissal that changed the course of the game.

